“It just wasn’t there” - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reflects on Tyler Glasnow’s struggle after loss against Nationals 

Despite their confidence, manager Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers have not had a perfect start this season. The Dodgers have struggled of late as they dropped a couple of series, now holding an NL West-leading 11-8 record.

Pitcher Tyler Glasnow has been the bright spot helping the team win. However, his recent trip to the mound against the Washington Nationals on Monday was nothing to write home about. The Dodgers struggled defensively after surrendering six runs.

In a post-game interview, Roberts reflected on Tyler Glasnow's performance, saying that it just wasn't there as he struggled with his fastball command:

"He was under the weather, he's not gonna say it but as far as the performance, it just wasn't there. I think the fastball command wasn't there," Dave Roberts said.

Roberts further added that Glasnow's breaking ball and sliders were not up to the mark either. He felt the Nationals had a perfect plan against their right-handed pitcher:

"The curveball specifically, I didn't have the feel for it and then you look at the slider. The slider was sort of just rolling and it just didn't have the teeth to it. I thought those guys had a really good plan with Tyler and they did a good job of executing," Roberts said.

Dave Roberts remains confident about Glasnow's future despite rough start

The Dodgers manager remains confident in Glasnow's future as he believes that a few rough games are inevitable. Roberts said Glasnow will be ready to go when his turn arrives next:

"That big homer to Garcia was a big blow, but he'll get a couple of days for his next turn and he'll be ready to go," Roberts said.

Glasnow surrendered six runs in five innings as the Nationals rocked the 30-year-old. Glasnow's four-seam fastball was out of control as he struggled to get enough strikeouts.

Glasnow surrendered a three-run homer to Luis García Jr. in the fifth innings that caused most of the damage for the team:

“I think just being late and not being able to execute tonight, it was just a super hittable pitch,” Glasnow said in a post-game interview.

The Dodgers are yet to name their starting pitcher for Game 2 in their three-game series against the Nationals. They will look to stop their slump after dropping four of their last five games.

