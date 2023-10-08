On October 7, the Houston Astros showed that they are still a dangerous playoff contender. Three homers from two different players lifted the defending champs over the Minnesota Twins by a score of 6-4 in Game 1 of the ALDS.

The game was played under a close roof, as is very common for games at Minute Maid Park in Houston. However, a new directive has some fans directing their rage at their very own team.

Ahead of Game of the ALDS, it was announced that the roof at Minute Maid Park would be open for just the second time this year. Fans believe that the move might have been made to even the playing field.

Sunday's Game will mark the first time since the Astros' May 2 game against the San Francisco Giants that the roof will be open. Houston Astros players notoriously prefer the roof closed, and statistical records show that the team scores more runs and wins more games under a closed roof.

When Houston Astros fans learned that the roof would be open for Game 2 against the Minnesota Twins, many believed that their team would be put at a disadvantage. After blame began to get directed at team officials, manager Dusty Baker came out and claimed that the call was a league decision, and beyond the control of the Astros team.

In addition to keeping the ballpark cool during the hot Texas summers, the roof at Minute Maid Park is also believed that shutting the retractable feature helps stimulate Astros offense by making the ball sail farther.

The roof was a main part of the notion of the new ballpark when plans were first laid down in 1997. It was believed to have had a cost of around $65 million, and has been shut during night games almost continuously since 2005.

Houston Astros are potent with or without roof closure

While fans invariably enjoy taking in a ball game with an open roof, the closure clearly has advantages for the Houston Astros. All but one stadium in baseball has the option to open their respective domes, with the one exception being the home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

While it would surely be preferable from an aesthetic standpoint to open the roof, the fans have the success of their team first in mind. While both the Astros and Twins are strong hitting teams, the Astros are one of the best in the world, and taking away a feature that they have become used to could certainly carry some consequences.