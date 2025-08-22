“It was more like a pain tolerance” - Cubs’ Kyle Tucker explains gritty mindset behind playing through injury

Kyle Tucker is not used to long spells of bad form. The Chicago Cubs outfielder's stats have dipped since the start of last month, and he has now opened up about the reasons that have derailed his otherwise strong season so far.

Ahead of the Cubs' series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, Tucker opened up about a hairline fracture injury that has been bothering him since the June 1 game against the Cincinnati Reds.

He has played through the pain for two and a half months.

“I was doing fine and everything, still playing well,” Tucker told MLB.com. “So, I was just like, ‘I’m going to keep playing.’ There wasn’t really a need to go on an IL, because I could still do everything. It was more like a pain tolerance at that point rather than I physically couldn’t do anything.”

Kyle Tucker had jammed his hand while trying to reach second base and had to be taken off the field. Initial reports after X-rays had come out negative, but reimaging showed a tiny hairline fracture for Tucker between the ring finger and the pinkie finger on his right arm.

“He was playing well,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “We made a decision together to keep playing, because he was playing well and able to manage it and tolerate it, which is something that players choose to do, because they can maybe get through things.”

The 3x All-Star had a strong month in June, where he hit .311 with 13 RBIs and 5 home runs in 25 games. Since then, he has hit .218 in July and a further disappointing .138 in August with a combined 10 RBIs and 1 home run in those two months.

Looking at his form, Counsell gave him two days of rest for the first three games against the Brewers. Upon return, he went 0-for-4 with 1 walk on Thursday.

Kyle Tucker 'fine' with playing with injury

Kyle Tucker will not be heading to the Injured List, as the point of playing with the injury was avoiding it in the first place. The Cubs outfielder opened up about it, saying:

“I’m pretty much past it. It’s fine. I’ve been playing the whole time anyways. I’m feeling good. I’m all right.”

The Cubs haven't been too bad without all of Tucker's might, currently at a 73-55 record and holding one of the NL Wild Card spots. However, they will require him to be at his best as the postseason approaches.

