The Houston Astros swept the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series as the team from the Bronx heavily underperformed. However, it was their attempts at motivation that drove broadcaster Michael Kay over the edge.

Kay compared it to former President Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated in 1865.

“It would be like someone from Lincoln’s family, and you’re trying to teach them about shootings in theaters, and you use their dad as an example of how to avoid it,” Kay said. “I mean, are you out of your mind?”

Kay didn’t stop there:

“How in baseball god’s name can you be so tone-deaf as an organization, as if to do that. How can you be that tone-deaf?

"I mean, talk about bad optics. Are you out of your mind? I talked to three players from the '04 team. They were outraged by the fact that their failure was being used as motivation for the 2022 team. How could you do that?”

The coach put together a compilation video from the 2004 ALCS, which saw the Boston Red Sox rally from a 3-0 deficit to win the World Series for the first time in 86 years while the Yankees experienced arguably the biggest collapse in MLB history.

After the New York Yankees lost the ALCS to the Astros 3-0, commentator Kay was very critical of the team's motivating tactics.

Michael Kay was critical of New York Yankees' motivating tactics

Kay described the proposal in terms of American history to show how off-base it was and how angry he was about it.

Watch:

Kay also hosts “CenterStage” on the YES Network, along with The Michael Kay Show heard on WEPN-FM.

