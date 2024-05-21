"It means the world to me" - Marcus Stroman reflects on 'love' from fans at Yankee Stadium

Marcus Stroman continues to shine in the pinstripes after back-to-back successful performances on the mound. The New York Yankees have been able to bring out the best in Stroman ever since his debut with the Bronx Bombers. The enigmatic pitcher acknowledged the 'love' from the Yankees fans after his latest outing.

Stroman's pitching skills have become better with each outing. In his last performance, he dominated the Mariners at home with seven-plus innings. The right-handed pitcher surrendered one earned run and walked to the dugout to a standing ovation at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees fans were delighted with his performance as they rose to their feet to applaud Stroman. Despite their unexpected loss, Stroman was the bright spot for the team. Reacting to the standing ovation, Stroman said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That's why you play the game. At New York being born here and coming out of the game to a standing ovation means the world to me.

The 33-year-old further said that the energy of the crowd in Yankee Stadium has been incredible and it helps him perform better.

"Just trying to show the love and reciprocate the love from the crowd right back to them because they don't know how much that means to me and how much it picks me up. Even before the game when I go out there I could just feel the energy of the crowd. I feel like I'm even better when I have that behind me," Stroman said.

Expand Tweet

Marcus Stroman's dominant performance drops ERA

Stroman's dominant performance has dropped his ERA this season. Stroman's ERA reduced from 3.33 to 3.05. He struck out six hitters and surrendered one walk with three hits against the Mariners on Monday.

The Mariners struggled to score against Stroman. His overall strikeout count increased to 48. Stroman holds a 3-2 record with a 1.30 WHIP in 56 innings pitched.

However, the Yankees bullpen failed to support the starting pitcher as they gave up four runs to squander their lead. Clay Holmes suffered the loss as he struggled on the mound. The Mariners took advantage of Holmes as they tied the game and eventually won.

The Yankees went deep with their offense, but it was a poor bullpen day after Stroman's solid start.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback