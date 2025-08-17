"It puts life in perspective" - Tarik Skubal reveals his sweet pre-game ritual with son Kasen that keeps him grounded

Reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is having another memorable year and is making a strong case for the prestigious award for a second consecutive season.Tarik Skubal's dominance for the Detroit Tigers has a touching story. The Tigers shared that playing catch with his eldest son, Kasen, before games has been his ritual this season. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“My wife would always bring him down to the bullpen before pregame,” Skubal said. “Now that he's a little bit older, he'll catch it and throw it, and I think it's fun. Sometimes baseball doesn't feel like a game you play, but when you see your son pregame, it reminds you just to calm down and enjoy it.”Skubal said his wife, Jessica, is with their son in the stands before every home game in Detroit. When asked about his feelings on the routine, the All-Star ace said:&quot;My son doesn't know any different. If I go out there and pitch 12 strikes, or when I go out there and don't pitch well. It kind of puts life in perspective a little bit.“Just makes it a lot more special. All the work that you put in and all the time that you put in, to go out there and play and be able to perform in front of your family, I think it makes all that stuff that you put in behind the scenes worth it.”Tarik Skubal and his wife, Jessica, welcomed Kasen to the family in October 2023. The duo became parents for a second time this season after they added a second son, Klay, to their family earlier this month.Tarik Skubal dons special cleats to commemorate his sonsWhile playing catch with his elder son has been a staple before his home starts at Comercia Park, Tarik Skubal remained connected with his family during his starts against the Minnesota Twins.During his start on Thursday, Skubal wore custom Scooby Doo cleats featuring the name and birth date of his sons.