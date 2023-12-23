"It puts a little bit more pressure on the Mets" - MLB Analyst believes Mets cannot afford to lose Pete Alonso after missing on Yoshinobu Yamamoto

As the Yoshinobu Yamamoto free agency saga comes to end, one MLB Insider believes that the aftermath will make Pete Alonso a bigger priority for the New York Mets in the near future. The three-time All-Star is entering the last year of his current contract and will become a free agent at the end of the next MLB season. Hence, MLB Analysts on the popular baseball show "The Walk-Off" believe that it puts more pressure on the New York front office to extend Alonso sooner rather than later.

Pete Alonso was selected by the New York Mets in the 2016 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2019, after three years in the minors. He won the NL Rookie of the Year and finished as the MLB home run leader in his first season and went on to make three All-Star appearances while finishing 2022 as the NL RBI leader. He is now entering the final year of his contract with the Mets and is expected to attract some big contracts before next winter.

The LA Dodgers' signing of Ohtani and Yamamoto has changed the landscape of the MLB market, and Alonso will surely look to use that to his advantage. However, he is a player who wants to stay in New York and continue to build his career with the team. According to one MLB Insider, this makes it even more crucial for the Mets to go all in and try their best to re-sign him soon, and nip further speculations in the bud:

"It puts a little bit more pressure on the Mets to keep a player like Pete, who wants to stay in New York."

Mets fans call for swift decision on Pete Alonso's future with the team

With one year still left on his contract, there is already much speculation about Pete Alonso's future with the New York Mets. He is one of the biggest names in their roster and a central part of the franchise. Hence, fans are desperate for him to sign a new contract and are calling on their front office to make a move fast.

Owner Steve Cohen left a cryptic comment to the media after the disappointment of losing out on Yamamoto, saying that he will not be looking to make headlines in the coming days. It will certainly leave their fans reassured if his front office manages to extend Alonso before the start of the next MLB season.

