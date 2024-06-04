"It ranks with when we signed Reggie Jackson" - When late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner praised the Alex Rodriguez trade

In 2004, the New York Yankees carried out one of the most significant trades in MLB history, acquiring Alex Rodriguez from the Texas Rangers. When Commissioner Bud Selig approved the trade, late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner was overjoyed.

Via ESPN, he said in February of 2004:

"I'm pretty excited. This is a big, big one. It ranks with when we signed Reggie."

Steinbrenner alluded to the signing of Reggie Jackson, another massive move in the franchise's illustrious history. It proved to be a successful one. With or without steroids, Rodriguez was one of the Yankees' best players during his tenure.

He accumulated 51.6 fWAR across 12 seasons with the club. He also won the 2005 and 2007 MVP awards with the club and helped them win their last World Series title in 2009.

Bud Selig on the Alex Rodriguez trade

The Alex Rodriguez trade between the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees was monumental for a lot of reasons, and then-commissioner Bud Selig had to get involved. He expressed concerns over the deal and thought about vetoing it.

Bud Selig almost vetoed the Alex Rodriguez deal

He said via ESPN in 2004:

"I am very concerned about the large amount of cash consideration involved in the transaction, and the length of time over which the cash is being paid."

He went on to say that he would not allow deals of this magnitude all the time and warned teams about thinking this was the standard now:

"I want to make it abundantly clear to all clubs that I will not allow cash transfers of this magnitude to become the norm. However, given the unique circumstances, including the size, length and complexity of Mr. Rodriguez's contract and the quality of the talent moving in both directions, I have decided to approve the transaction."

Since Selig deemed the deal to be fair even though it was massive, he allowed it to go through. If he felt that the Yankees were taking advantage of the Rangers in any way, that might not have happened, and baseball history might be completely different.

