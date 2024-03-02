"It was really helpful for me to be with my family." - Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw thankful for time with kids during his rehab

The Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw surprised many with his appearance at the spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Kershaw is currently in his rehab program but was eager to spend time with his teammates.

The Dodgers ace is recovering from his surgery and is expected to pitch in the second half of the season. Meanwhile, Kershaw is thankful he was able to spend time with his family during his rehab process.

"It was really helpful for me to be with my family," Clayton Kershaw told Kristen Watson via Sports Net LA.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Kershaw is doing his rehab at home and spending as much time with his family as possible.

Clayton Kershaw is excited for the second half of the season

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner is excited for the season's second half. When asked about his return, the ten-time All-Star remains optimistic about his rehabilitation.The 35-year-old has seen a huge difference in his pitching program from week 1 to 4.

"It's fun to compete and I still love doing it, I'm excited for the second half," Kershaw said.

He talked about the Dodgers' powerful pitching squad. According to Kershaw, it's essential to come back strong and pitch for his team.

"It's one thing to come back, but it's one thing to come back and be good at what you are doing," Kershaw said.

Clayton Kershaw will play a vital role for the Dodgers in the second half of the season. His pitching prowess will also be crucial during the postseason games. Kershaw finished his 2023 MLB season with a 13-5 record and a 2.46 ERA. The talented pitcher held a spectacular WHIP of 1.06.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.