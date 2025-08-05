"It was really one pitch that hurt me" - $8,600,000 Yankees reliever defends himself as Bronx frustration boils over 4-game skid 

The New York Yankees are in a tough stretch right now. After being swept by the Miami Marlins, the Bronx Bombers have started another series with a defeat. This time, against the Texas Rangers in an 8-5 defeat, the Yankees once again gave the game up when it was already supposed to be over.

The Rangers entered the ninth inning trailing by one run. The Yankees had closer Devin Williams on the mound. Williams, who has been prone to long hits in the ninth innings all season long, gave up a home run to Joc Pederson as Texas sent the game to extra innings. Then, in the 10th inning, Josh Jung walked it off for the Rangers with a three-run home run against Jake Bird.

After the game, Williams, who is signed to a one-year, $8.6 million deal, regretted his pitch that was hit for a home run.

"I mean, I'm trying to throw it down in the zone there, missed middle, and obviously, he did what he did," Williams said postgame via YES Network. "Yeah, I mean, this game and the last one, it was really one pitch that hurt me. You know, but that’s the difference between winning and losing sometimes, and I can’t let that happen.

"I mean, like I said, I felt great," Williams added. "It was just the one pitch that hurt me. Other than that, I thought I was executing pitches. But, you know, the game’s got to end there with me."

Devin Williams hints at Yankees defensive mishaps being one reason for rough skid

During the same press conference, Devin Williams was asked about the ongoing rough stretch of the Yankees. He said that manager Aaron Boone has been vocal about getting back on track, and even the players are putting in the effort, but that doesn't necessarily mean the results will be there.

"I mean, yeah. You know, things haven’t been going well for a while, and I think everyone’s well aware of that," William said. "I would say I’m trying my best. Sometimes that leads to the opposite outcome that you’re trying to achieve, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to get it done."

Williams also hinted that the Yankees are giving away far too many free outs due to defensive mishaps:

"I think it starts with playing clean ball, playing smart baseball, and not giving up outs, not giving away free outs. That’s where it starts."

Defense has been a thorn in the Yankees' side this season. The franchise needs to turn things around quicker if it wants to win the AL East division, currently led by the Toronto Blue Jays.

