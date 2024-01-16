"It was really special to do it in a Cardinals uniform" - Albert Pujols revisits breaching incredible home run milestone in Cardinals uniform

It's been over a year since Albert Pujols' retirement, but his incredible record continues to bring him into the spotlight. With multiple records to his name, he is recognized as one of the greatest players in the history of the MLB.

In a recent interview with MLB Network, he reflected on his special moment when he smashed his 700th career home run with the Cardinals. It was the last year of his career, and he scored 703 home runs.

"It was really special, and to do it with a Cardinals uniform, you can't beat that," Pujols said.

It was a memorable night for the veteran at Dodger Stadium when he made history. He hit two home runs against the Dodgers and is now fourth all-time in career home runs, after just Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, and Barry Bonds.

Pujols has been grateful for support throughout his career

Pujols stated that he took advantage of every opportunity that came his way. Despite the challenges in the game, he received enough support from his teammates, coaches, and managers.

"This game is never easy as you know, but I think when you have people that believe in you, they trust you, give you the opportunity, I mean you'll be able to do all those things," Pujols said.

As the discussion continued, the former star said that he had many people along the way who helped him in his career. Tony La Russa and Dave McKay were some of the names he mentioned who supported him in his career.

He recognized that he was lucky to work with some of the top coaches, managers, and teammates. He wished he had won another World Series to add to his list of accomplishments. Pujols was known as "The Machine" due to his hitting prowess.

Albert Pujols will also become eligible to enter the Hall of Fame in 2028. He was one of the best players for the Cardinals and the Los Angeles Angels.

