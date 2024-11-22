"It's always tricky" - Aaron Judge makes his feelings known about potentially reuniting with Juan Soto in Yankees uniform in 2025

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is among the many supporters hoping for Juan Soto back in pinstripes. However, free agency is a lot trickier than it feels on the outside but he's hoping for the best. After all, seeing Soto and Judge hitting back-to-back was a nightmare for opposing pitchers in 2024.

Soto was acquired by the Yankees ahead of the 2024 season from the San Diego Padres who in exchange received a slew of pitchers. The trade blossomed perfectly for the Yankees, who went on to win the ALCS before falling short to the LA Dodgers in the World Series.

Nonetheless, the outfielder hit a career-high 41 home runs and was a finalist for AL MVP, which eventually went to Judge.

Appearing on SportsCenter following his unanimous AL MVP selection on Thursday, host Elle Duncan asked Judge for his thoughts on Juan Soto's free agency.

"I would love it, and I think a lot of New Yorkers would love it as well," Judge said (3:44 onwards). "You know, Juan was a big part of our team this year and what we were able to accomplish. But he's got a big decision ahead of him. You know, it's always tricky this free agency stuff.

"You finally get an opportunity to pick where you want to play and set your family up for life. So I know he's definitely thinking about it, praying about it, and he'll make the right decision."

Juan Soto in conversation with Yankees amid massive free agency decision

Juan Soto has a big decision ahead of him. He's expected to sign a big contract this offseason, possibly north of $600 million if the projections are to be believed. He is rumored to have been already offered close to this number by the New York Mets, who are top contenders to sign the outfielder.

Earlier this week, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner revealed the "good meeting" he had with Soto and his team where the outfielder had a positive to-and-fro conversation, learning about the franchise's plans going forward. After the meeting, Steinbrenner didn't say he was confident in re-signing Soto but said that "we'll be in the mix. I'll leave it at that."

Apart from the Mets, the LA Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies are also reported to be involved in Soto's sweepstakes.

