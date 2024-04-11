"It's amazing to do something like that" - Bo Naylor reflects on achieving unique feat with brother Josh in Guardians' comeback victory 

The Naylor brothers, Josh and Bo, landed a walk-off win for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Not only did the brothers homer in the same frame – which should be some kind of record – but Bo Naylor also had a walk-off hit to cap the win for the Guardians in extra innings.

And doing so on National Siblings Day no less; it couldn't have gotten any better.

The brothers took Erick Fedde deep in the fourth innings. For context, they have done it previously, last July in Texas. After the game, both brothers had an interaction with Bally Sports' Andre Knott:

"It's awesome," Josh said. "It's awesome. We're just blessed to be here. We just play as a team together and try to have good at-bats. Good things happen when we try to have good at-bats. We just want to continue that throughout the season."

Interestingly, Knott asked younger brother, Bo, if he knew that it was National Siblings Day. Bo said, "I didn't before today."

Talking more about the home run, he said:

"I was just looking for a pitch that I could drive. It's super special being able to share the field with him, share these moments with him. It makes the game that much more enjoyable. To be able to do something like that with my brother, it's amazing."

Naylor brothers give Guardians 7-6 walk-off victory

Just like the other night, the Guardians were once again down before they made a strong comeback. Down by five entering the bottom of the fourth innings, Josh Naylor blasted a solo shot at right field with a projected distance of 432 feet.

Younger brother, Bo, too, had a monstrous hit with one man on base. The lead was cut to two runs, thanks to three runs scored by the Guardians.

To top it off, the duo did it once again, only this time it was line drives. Again, the big brother Josh Naylor set the tone with a game-tying double to the opposite field.

A few hitters later, Bo got his opportunity to get the win with two outs in a bases-loaded situation. The younger brother barreled the ball to right field for a base hit, bringing home the walk-off run.

