“It’s the big leagues” - Aaron Boone calls out on Gleyber Torres’ defensive mishap that cost the Yankees against the Orioles

Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees lost 7-2 to the Baltimore Orioles at the Camden Yards on Thursday. They have now lost three of their last four games against their divisional rivals as the Orioles extend their lead over the Yankees in the division.

It was another day where the New York offense didn't turn up, while their infield defense, which has been teetering throughout the season, came in the spotlight once again.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn't mince words when he talked about Gleyber Torres’ defensive mishap, which cost the Yankees against the Orioles.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Adley Rutschman doubled to left field, and it was followed by a single by Ryan Mountcastle. However, Torres made an error at second base, allowing Mountcastle to reach second safely. That was followed by a triple from Jordan Westburg, who drove in two runs.

After the game, Boone was disappointed for that particular moment:

"He's got to secure the ball. It's the big leagues. You've got to make the play, and he didn't make the play. I don't know if he was trying to do too much. ... He's made that play a lot. He didn't in that spot."

More so, Boone also praised the Orioles who seem to be the biggest challengers for the Yankees this season.

"They can pitch," Boone said via New York Daily News. "They're athletic. They got thump. They're a complete team that you gotta play well (against). (We) know they're gonna be there all year long and look forward to more battles with them. They're certainly formidable."

Gleyber Torres takes ownership of defensive mishap in the fifth

The Orioles scored four runs in the fifth, but at least two of them could have been avoided if not for the error by Gleyber Torres. After the game, Torres took ownership of his mistake and said:

"That type of error, there's no excuse."

He also mentioned that the club needs to figure out how to outlast the Orioles in a duel.

"We got punched in the face," Gleyber Torres said via Erik Boland of Newsday. "We've got three more so we have to figure out a way to beat them."

With the loss, the Yankees dropped to 20-13. They head home to host the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

