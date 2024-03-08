“It's chaos but good chaos most of the time” - Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea reflects on balancing her duties as partner & son Charlie's schedule

Freddie Freeman's family takes centerstage once again as one of the most beloved baseball families in the game today. In an Instagram story, Chelsea shared what it's like to live as a part of a professional athlete's family.

Chelsea Freeman describes life with her family.

"It's definitely a lot more to juggle."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Professional athletes are known to possess some of the most hectic schedules in the world. It's always a constant battle of balancing time between the job at hand and family time while constantly moving to different places in a calendar year.

Chelsea Freeman described it in her post:

“It's chaos but good chaos most of the time.”

Freddie Freeman's family, as stated by his wife, Chelsea, is no exception. In the social media snippet, Chelsea shared that she has to move things around just to accommodate everyone else's schedule.

Chelsea shared that their son Charlie is homeschooled and is a member of different sports teams. This, along with Freddie's hectic schedule led to them choosing to have their other two sons Brandon and Max stay at home full-time.

Freeman's wife also shared that they always have family members come around to help out with their busy schedules.

Freddie Freeman's lofty 2024 season goal

Almost every player's goal heading into a season is to get a World Series ring. However, in 2024, Freddie Freeman is setting the bar higher for himself.

In an interview with Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic, the former World Series champion shared that he aims to strike out less than 100 times this campaign.

Expand Tweet

"Latest notes: *Corbin Burnes eyes market *Inside Matt Chapman deal *Freddie Freeman’s next goal *Orioles’ crazy crowded infield" -@Ken_Rosenthal

Throughout his illustrious career, Freeman has accomplished this feat thrice. In 2015, 2017, and the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Freeman struck out 98, 95, and 37 times, respectively during the years mentioned but never surpassed 120 games played during those seasons.

The closest he ever got to his goal was in 2022, his first year with the Los Angeles Dodgers when he went just two strikeouts shy finishing with 102 after appearing in 159 games.

Striking out less than 100 times in a full season might be a tall task for anyone. But if there's somebody who is expected to do such a feat, one of the favorites is "Steady Freddie."

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.