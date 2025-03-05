  • home icon
  • "It's a complete deal-breaker for me" - When Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton revealed her dating preferences

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Mar 05, 2025 21:03 GMT
MLB: World Series-Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros - Source: Imagn
When Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton revealed her dating preferences (Imagn)

Long before Kate Upton was Justin Verlander's wife, she was a famous model. She has long known what she wants in a relationship, and there are some things that are much more important than others.

Via CBS Sports in 2013, Upton said that confidence in her partner is key, and there's one aspect of that that is a deal-breaker:

"If you don't share your food. It's a complete deal-breaker for me because I have no boundaries when it comes to food, I don't know why."

She laughed when she said it, but Upton was serious about how important the issue was for her. Either she got over it when she met Verlander or the former Detroit Tigers pitcher is happy to share his food with her.

also-read-trending Trending

Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, once discussed her skyrocket to fame

Right now, Kate Upton is arguably less famous than her husband, San Francisco Giants pitcher Justin Verlander. He's a future Hall of Famer, and Upton has largely stepped back from the public eye in recent years.

She's no longer an active actress, although she does still model. She was involved with Sports Illustrated as recently as 2024. Still, she's by and large not as prominent in the public eye as she was in the 2010s.

Justin Verlander&#039;s wife Kate Upton and their daughter (Imagn)
Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton and their daughter (Imagn)

However, long before that, she was a top model, even doing the Sports Illustrated cover. She rose to fame initially in acting in 2010, quickly becoming a household name.

In 2013, she told CBS News that it was a major adjustment for both her and her family:

"I think the fame aspect. There was definitely a period when I had to get used to it. My family had to get used to it, too. It's exciting."

Now, she's married to a famous person as well, so there's been no shortage of attention on her and her family for several years.

