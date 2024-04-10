Former American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber recently received devastating news about his season outlook. The All-Star pitcher is expected to undergo a season-ending Tommy John surgery that will keep him out of action until at least the start of 2025

In a story shared by Bieber's wife, Kara, the latter expressed support for her husband after the painstaking reality that he has to face. In an Instagram story shared on her Instagram, she said:

"I just want to say that we hear your prayers & feel your support. From everyone in Cleveland to our family+friends from all over - we appreciate it more than you know. We're lucky to have you. It's not easy but god is good & we have so many blessings. This will only make us stronger."

Kara Bieber shows support for her husband Shane

In a press conference by the Cleveland Guardians organization, Shane Bieber got emotional when he discussed how he wanted to have pitched more before his season was cut short.

Bieber spent significant time on the shelf last year and was just able to return in September after a long layoff. It is unfortunate that such a talented hurler is now added to the long list of banged up pitchers with the season just more than a month old.

Shane Bieber's scintillating start

Before his season was put to an abrupt end, Shane Bieber was red hot to start the 2024 season. The ace boasted a 2-0 record with a ridiculous stat line to boot.

In his two starts and 12 innings on the mound, Bieber gave up just 10 hits and issued one walk without surrendering a run and striking out 20 batters faced.

"Shane Bieber is now 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 20 Ks in 12 innings. 👏" - @MLB

Bieber seemed to have found his 2020 form to start the year. During that season, the 28-year-old won the American League Cy Young Award and finished fourth in MVP voting after an awe-inspiring season. The California native tallied an 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA while striking out 122 batters.

The Guardians organization has been famous for scouting and developing young talent in the past decade. With Bieber out, the team will rely on Triston McKenzie, Tanner Bibee, and Logan Allen to spearhead the pitching crew.

The team can also rely on arguably the best closer in the American League, Emmanuel Clase. The young stud produced 44 saves out of 56 opportunities in 2023 that merited an All-Star appearance.

