“It’s exciting for all of us” - Dave Roberts shares insight as Dodgers welcome Walker Buehler’s much-anticipated return

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler will return to the major leagues nearly two years after recovering from his second Tommy John surgery. He will start against the Miami Marlins.

Ahead of Buehler's first start of the season on Monday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talked about Buehler's throwing session on Friday.

"Walker threw a pen today, I thought it was really good gearing up for Monday. It's exciting for all of us," Roberts said.

When asked about the expectations the manager has from Buehler in his first major league start in a while, Roberts said:

"I think for me the expectations are tempered in the sense of it's his first start in so long," Roberts said. "So I think I'm just happy to see him out there. I think we feel good about it. We've checked all the boxes and just go out there and compete.

"And there's going to be some nerves, some adrenaline, some emotion. But outside of that, just be Walker and try to get as many outs as he can to help us win a ballgame."

Buehler last pitched in the majors on June 10, 2022, against the San Francisco Giants. He has been rehabbing with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga in Southern California and Triple-A Oklahoma City since the start of this season.

Roberts was also asked if Buehler is matching with the way he used to pitch before the injury.

"You don't really know until you see him out there against major league hitters," Roberts said. "But I think that the velocity will be where it needs to be. We'll see where the command's at and kind of the teeth of his secondary. But I think he's going to go out there and pitch well."

Walker Buehler looks forward to his Monday start

MLB: Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers

Having Walker Buehler back on the mound is important for the Dodgers. Before the pitcher went down with an injury, he was a key member of the Dodgers starting rotation alongside Clayton Kershaw, who is also expected to return after the All-Star break.

In his most recent start in the minors, Walker Buehler threw five innings.

“Yeah, it’s been a long time and a long process but I finally put together some things at Triple-A,” Buehler said on Friday. “I think we all felt pretty comfortable with Monday being the date. I’m looking forward to it.”

However, he has looked a little off in his minor league starts, having gone 0-2 with a 4.15 ERA. So far, he has thrown 21.2 innings and registered 21 strikeouts.

