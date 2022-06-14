"It’s the f***g third base coach" "Isn’t this like Lynn’s first game back?" - Chicago White Sox fans react to Lance Lynn angrily arguing with 3B coach in the dugout

The Chicago White Sox are having a bad season by their usual standards. The defending American League Central Champions currently sit third in the division and are six games behind the Minnesota Twins, who are in the penthouse suite.

With great struggle, comes great frustration. At least this is what the White Sox fanbase in general are feeling as they call for the resignation of manager Tony La Russa.

Tensions are high in the dugout, and it was evident in the game earlier against the Detroit Tigers.

Ace Lance Lynn, who just got off the shelf due to a meniscus tear, had a verbal altercation with third base coach Joe McEwing. It's said to have stemmed from a defensive shift that was decided by the dugout.

A base hit that was made should have been an easy out if the White Sox had not shifted. Instead, they gave up a run that gave Detroit the lead, 3-2.

Lynn is known as one of the fieriest players in the game and he didn't waste any time on his return. The frustration was understandable as he gave up three early runs in the first two innings, mostly through groundballs. Nonetheless, Twitter had a field day about the altercation.

The Chicago White Sox dugout bust up featuring the returning Lance Lynn

One fan was baffled and couldn't fathom why Lynn argued with the third base coach.

Another fan wanted to confirm if this was the pitcher's first game back and he's onto some fiery spat this early.

One fan pointed out that Lynn was already arguing with the coach after just coming back from injury.

Justin Thomas @ThatDude_JT @MLBONFOX @PitchingNinja Lance Lynn been back for 10 minutes and already fighting with a coach

An MLB columnist for NBC Sports Edge channeled popular lines from a meme about Wicked.

A fan stated his observation that Lynn just wanted the Chicago White Sox to stop shifting.

Alex Hossfeld @AlexHossfeld @MLBONFOX @PitchingNinja Lynn is saying quit f'ing shifting. He got screwed on some ground balls that playing straight up would've been easy outs

One MLB fan was amazed that no one intervened in the argument between the two men.

Miguel Feria @Migferia23 @MLBONFOX @PitchingNinja I always love how everyone has to act like nothings going on around it. 😅 Move along nothing to see here.

A fan was relieved that someone cared in the Chicago White Sox dugout.

Finally, one fan called on Jomboy Media to do his usual lip-reading video.

Whatever the tension might have been between the two men during the start of the game, it seemed to have worked as the White Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers, 9-4. They will look to build on this momentum after falling flat in the standings after winning just one of their past five games before their encounter with the Tigers.

