“It’s not fair, I haven’t shaved in a while” - Dodgers veteran Clayton Kershaw makes witty remark on comparison with Tyler Glasnow’s look

Clayton Kershaw is yet to get on the mound, but the Los Angeles Dodgers veteran has been spending time with his team, watching their games. In their recent game against the San Francisco Giants, Kershaw was in the Dodgers' dugout where he mic'd up for an interview with Sports Net LA.

Kershaw talked about the game and pitching, but he also made a witty remark comparing his and Tyler Glasnow's styles. When asked who looked better, Kershaw stated that it was unfair to compare since he had not shaved in a while.

“It’s not fair, I haven’t shaved in a while. I need to get a haircut,” Kershaw said.

"That's a matter of public opinion, I don't think I can win this fight, he's a good looking man."

The Dodgers pitcher is missing the field but is enjoying being at the club he loves in such an exciting season.

Clayton Kershaw ramps up his throwing program

Clayton Kershaw hopes to have a speedy return as he ramps up his throwing program. The veteran pitcher is sure to add more depth to the Dodgers' rotation and looks forward to throwing sometime in May.

Kershaw has spent his entire career with the Dodgers and will enter his 17th season this year. Dodgers fans might get another to watch the 36-year-old perform as he is expected to start pitching in the league around July, according to the latest update.

Clayton Kershaw is progressing well with his recovery, and the Dodgers would love to have their veteran pitcher back on the mound. Kershaw's 2023 season was successful as he helped the Dodgers reach the postseason with a 13-5 record, a 2.46 ERA and a solid WHIP of 1.06.

In 131-plus innings, Kershaw recorded 137 strikeouts. However, he struggled against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the postseason due to his injury. The Dodgers could use an extra starter in the second half of the season and there is no better southpaw than Kershaw.

Kershaw agreed to a one-year deal with the Dodgers, which included a player option for 2025. The southpaw is expected to finish his MLB career with the boys in blue, and this could be one of his last years with the team.

