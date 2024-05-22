“It’s fun hitting homers everywhere" — Joc Pederson reflects on milestone hit during Dodger Stadium return in D-backs' latest win

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Joc Pederson came in clutch on Wednesday to help his team to a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pederson's milestone hits against his former employers helped the Snakes level the series at Dodger Stadium.

The former Dodgers star smashed a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to solidify his team's lead in the game on his return to the Dodger Stadium. Pederson's clutch hit thwarted a late surge by the Dodgers offense after Brandon Pfaadt's solid effort from the mound.

The two-time All-Star's crucial contribution took him to 500 career RBIs since his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 2014. It was his sixth home run of the season, taking his tally to 76 home runs at Dodger Stadium.

“It’s fun hitting homers everywhere,” Pederson said.

Joc Pederson was a first-round draft pick for the Dodgers in 2010 and spent seven years with the team. He was one of the leading men in the Dodgers' postseason run in 2020 that saw the Los Angeles team win the World Series.

The two-time All-Star signed a one-year, $12.5 million contract with the Diamondbacks in January this year.

Christian Walker all praise for newcomer Joc Pederson's 'low maintenance' persona

Joc Pederson's teammate Christian Walker also had a memorable outing at Dodger Stadium after the veteran first baseman's solo home run in the fifth inning. It was Walker's 21st home run against the Dodgers and his 13th at the ballpark, the most by any visitor since 2018.

The two-time Gold Glove winner applauded his team's ability to bounce back after a tough loss in the series opener, saying:

“That's who we want to be — never die, if you give us a chance, give us a breath, we're going to drive a run across.”

Walker also hailed the impact of new signing Pederson and his ability to adapt to the situation seamlessly to aid the team in important phases.

“He's fit in great,” Walker said. “His kind of low maintenance, fun, anything can happen is good for this clubhouse. Knowing when to to take things seriously, knowing when to laugh things off is important. I'm trying to learn from Joc.”

The Diamondbacks' series-leveling win snapped the Dodgers' run of four consecutive victories at home. The win also sets up an intriguing series finale at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, with both teams vying for bragging rights.

