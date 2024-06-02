"It’s the same game" - When Juan Soto credited Little League experience for helping handle World Series pressure

Juan Soto is as cool as can be in clutch situations, as evidenced by his performance and demeanor on baseball's biggest stage. Soto was a postseason hero for the Washington Nationals, delivering them the championship. He was very young, and still is, during that playoff run. His demeanor was that of a seasoned veteran.

In 2020, just a few months after the World Series win, Soto credited his play in Little League as a big part of why he's so collected in all situations. Via Men's Journal, he said:

“Everything comes from when I was a kid. I played a lot of Little League tournaments and I represented the Dominican a couple of times. I played the Caribbean Series Little League and it helped me because you learn how to handle those moments.

"I try to forget about the crowd, try to control my emotions and just think about the game itself. It’s just the pitcher and I. It’s the same game I’ve always played since I was a kid.”

The Little League experience allowed a young Soto to go through difficult situations and clutch moments as a young player. So when he got to the MLB, it was all the same as he knew it to be.

Can Juan Soto deliver another World Series title?

The New York Yankees, without one since 2009, are all about World Series wins. That's why they sent seven players to the San Diego Padres for Juan Soto, knowing it might be a one-year rental. They want him to help bring them a title.

Juan Soto has the Yankees playing well

Thus far, he's been exactly what they could've hoped for and more. While Aaron Judge might be the MVP frontrunner right now, Soto is not far behind. His presence has transformed the lineup and has his team as the American League favorites.

They didn't begin with the best odds and instead had lower chances than several other squads. Now, most of those teams are trying to catch New York, per FanDuel:

Los Angeles Dodgers, +260

Yankees, +500

Philadelphia Phillies, +700

Atlanta Braves, +800

Baltimore Orioles, +1000

It helps to have a dominant pitching staff, but a lot of the change from last year's disappointment in New York is down to having Juan Soto.

