"It's the gift that keeps on giving" - Dodgers OF Jason Heyward reminisces about his feeling after Cubs ended 108-year World Series drought

Last month, veteran outfielder Jason Heyward inked a one-year, $9 million extension with the Dodgers after a strong 2023 season. Despite being fully committed to LA, Heyward's seven seasons playing for the Chicago Cubs had a strong impact on him.

In 2016, Heyward was part of the core group that brought the World Series to Chicago's iconic northside for the first time in 108 years. In addition to snapping the longest championship drought in North American sports history, the Cubs' victory inspired an entire city, and remains one of the top sports moments of the 21st century.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Still one of the coolest videos ever. Cubs fans outside of Wrigley Field react to the Cubs winning the World Series in 2016" - Baseball Quotes

Prior to the Cubs defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game 7 of the Fall Classic, Heyward had signed an eight-year, $184 million deal with the team during the preceding offseason.

That regular season saw the New Jersey-native hit .259/.326/.389 with 11 home runs and 59 RBIs, scooping up a Gold Glove in the process. Although Heyward went just 3-for-20 in the World Series, the speedster did swipe four bags over the course of then series.

In a recent appearance on the MLB Network's MLB Tonight, Jason Heyward was asked about the experience of snapping the 108-year championship slide with the 2016 Chicago Cubs. According to the 34-year old, the exhileration from that momentous occasion is something that he carries to this day. Heyward referred to the feeling as "the gift that keeps on giving."

Expand Tweet

""When you put it into the perspective of 108 years... it brings it into magnitude. It's the gift that keeps on giving." ason Heyward talks about winning the 2016 World Series with the @Cubs and how that moment felt for him and the people of Chicago. #MLBN15" - MLB Network

Other key names on the 2016 Cubs include Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Kyle Schwarber, all names who have carved out successful tenures on other teams since. Like Jason Heyward, it is likely that their historic feat evokes strong emotion to this day.

Jason Heyward still has playing days to look forward to

Although it will be hard to top winning the World Series in such a dramatic fashion, Heyward's new team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, remain the favorites to contend for the 2024 title. Set to rub shoulders with a laundry list of superstars, perhaps Heyward will find himself on familiar ground come next fall.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.