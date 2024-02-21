"It's going to be I think a constant maintenance" - Aaron Judge believes his toe will require care for the rest of his career

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is preparing for the upcoming season with a candid acknowledgement that his right big toe will require observation for the rest of his career. The admission comes after Judge missed 42 games last season due to a torn ligament, sustained during a dramatic collision with the right-field fence at Dodger Stadium on June 3.

"It's going to be I think a constant maintenance I think the rest of my career." - Aaron Judge.

Judge’s absence proved detrimental to the Yankees, as they struggled to maintain their postseason hopes and finished the season with an 82-80 record, their worst since 1992. Despite the setback, Judge made a resilient return on July 28, hitting .262 with 37 home runs and 75 RBIs in 206 games, demonstrating his resilience and prowess on the field.

The towering slugger shared insights into his adjustment, remarking:

"I keep getting hurt in right field, so I think that’s why they moved me to center field."

In an effort to mitigate the risk of further injuries, Aaron Judge emphasizes the importance of playing smarter, understanding the field dimensions, and avoiding unnecessary risks.

Aaron Judge will transition to center field for the 2024 MLB season.

While Judge currently feels fine, the notion of constant observation suggests a proactive approach to preserving his mobility in the outfield and preventing future setbacks. This revelation adds an extra layer of challenge as Judge transitions to center field for the upcoming season, with Juan Soto expected to play in right field.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Judge’s toe, his determination remains unwavering. As the New York Yankees embark on the 2024 season, Judge, now in his first year as team captain, sets his sights on a championship. Reflecting on the disappointment of missing the playoffs last season, he views it as a wake-up call for the team and vows to lead them to success.

"My best season will be when we're holding up that trophy."

As Judge enters the twilight of his career at 32, he acknowledged that his best MLB season will be when he’s "holding that trophy." The Yankees organization, his teammates and fans will undoubtedly be watching closely, hoping that constant maintenance will lead to sustained succes on the field for their formidable captain.

