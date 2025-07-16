  • home icon
"It's gonna be an honor" - Gleyber Torres' reaction to surprising All-Star leadoff nod from Aaron Boone ahead of reunion

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Jul 16, 2025 12:46 GMT
Gleyber Torres hit leadoff for the American League at the 2025 All-Star Game

Gleyber Torres led off for the American League during the All-Star Game. The Detroit Tigers' second baseman was given the nod by AL manager Aaron Boone. Torres previously played seven seasons with the New York Yankees.

When asked to lead off, Torres explained that it was 'kinda' surprising, however felt the magnitude of the situation.

"There are so many good players in the lineup. Playing leadoff is going to be an honour for me," Torres said.
During the game, the Tigers' star couldn't reach base on both plate appearances. Torres has gotten on base at a clip of .387 this season, which prompted Aaron Boone to ask him to lead off in the first place.

“He’s had an outstanding year for what’s been the best record in the American League so far, the Detroit Tigers,” Boone said during All-Star media availability. “He’s been a tone-setter for them at the top, getting on base at an amazing clip.”
The Yankees declined to offer Torres a contract after he hit free agency last season. One of the reasons for his departure was his unwillingness to move to play third base after the team traded for Jazz Chisholm Jr. ahead of the trade deadline. Since both liked playing in the middle infield, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman didn't mince his words in the media about Torres not moving to the hot corner.

Torres signed a one-year $15 million contract with the Tigers in free agency. This season, he batted .281 with 45 RBIs and nine home runs along with an .812 OPS, earning his third All-Star nod and first in six years.

Gleyber Torres ready to put everything behind him

Despite all the hardships and the immense media scrutiny he has endured, Gleyber Torres always believed in himself to bounce back. He spoke about letting go of the past ahead of the MLB All-Star game.

“Whatever happened last year, happened in the past. I know what kind of player I am,” Torres said.

Torres finished with a .265 batting average with 441 RBIs and 138 home runs in the Bronx. He may never reach a 38-homer season like he did with the Yankees in 2019, but he would like to make the most of the opportunities he gets ahead of him.

Edited by Krutik Jain
