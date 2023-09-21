Giancarlo Stanton, the power-hitting outfielder for the New York Yankees, is not mincing words when reflecting on his performance in the 2023 season. Stanton, who has had a disappointing year, didn’t hold back when describing his struggles at the plate.

When asked about his batting average, Stanton simply responded:

"Terrible"

His frustration was evident as he acknowledged the need for a change in his performance, emphasizing that he can’t continue to produce at the same level as this MLB season.

"Can’t produce like this season, so it’s gotta change."

What seems to be the problem with Giancarlo Stanton in 2023?

Stanton’s struggles at the plate have been a significant concern for the Yankees, who had high expectations for him as a key offensive contributor. His decline in mobility and power output has been a noticeable issue, and it’s clear that he is not satisfied with his current performance.

Stanton has seen a decline in mobility and offensive production. It is likely that these issues are related to his numerous injuries in the past few seasons.

Despite the challenges he’s faced in 2023, Giancarlo Stanton remains determined to make improvements. He emphasized that he is committed to working on his game during the offseason and addressing the areas that have contributed to his subpar performance.

"A lot of things I've got to work and adjust on, but if you guys think I'm just showing up and going out there and not working, then I don't know what to tell you."

Stanton’s candid assessment of his season reflects his dedication to becoming a better player and helping the Yankees compete at a higher level. Yankees fans will undoubtedly be watching closely to see if he can bounce back and regain his form in the upcomming seasons.