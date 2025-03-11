"It's your guys' fault" - Christian Yelich hilariously blames MLB analysts for Brewers' 'underdog' tag despite recent postseason runs

The Milwaukee Brewers will be hoping for another postseason run this year with the return of All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich. The former NL MVP is coming into the 2025 season after undergoing back surgery.

Ad

Yelich's 2024 season ended prematurely after he complained of a back issue in July. He was placed on the 60-day injured list the following month. Despite his absence, the Brewers won the AL Central for a second consecutive season with a 93-69 record.

Milwaukee made the postseason for a sixth time in seven years, but despite their recent playoff appearances, the Brewers are often the 'underdogs." When Yelich was asked about the tag, the All-Star slugger hilariously blamed the MLB analysts for their tag.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I feel like we're under the radar every year, which is fine... It's your guys' fault, probably."

He elaborated that the tag doesn't matter as it's the same process every season:

"We got some athletic guys that can do a lot of different things on the baseball field, underrated, overrated, you know. It doesn't matter at the end of the day. You have to play the game. Whether you're the favorite or the underdog, you still have to play the six-month season and navigate through everything.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Christian Yelich joined the Spring Training camp last month after undergoing back surgery last year. He registered his first home run of spring during the team's 6-2 loss to the Angels on Saturday.

Christian Yelich reflects on injuries in the clubhouse

The Brewers making the postseason without Christian Yelich for most of the second half of the season was a testament to their player stepping up when the team needed them.

Ad

Yelich feels that the players step up despite uncertainty in the clubhouse because of injuries.

"Every year, we kind of lose guys, and that's kind of why we're always like, 'Oh, I don't know if they can do it again.' And you know, it's understandable to hear that stuff, but we've had a lot of guys step up and young players coming to their own, just find a way to see if we can do it again this year," Yelich added.

Christian Yelich was displaying his NL MVP-winning form last season but was sidelined for the rest of the year in August. His experience and productivity at the plate become more important this year as the team lost Willy Adames, who hit a team-leading 32 home runs last year, in the offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback