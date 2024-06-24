"It's inbuilt character" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne claps back at being labeled 'normal' on homeschool stereotypes

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is a social media star and sometimes tend to make funny videos for her followers. Her latest TikTok update aligns with that. On Sunday, Dunne took a fan comment, which said:

"You actually act pretty normal for being homeschooled."

In the video, Dunne wasn't one to be amused, as she gave out a chilled reaction:

"Lets f**king go, let's go I guess," she said on video.

Also in her caption, she wrote:

"It's inbuilt character."

The entire homeschool stereotype comes from the fact that Olivia Dunne, like a normal student, doesn't attend campus for lectures but instead studies from home.

Olivia Dunne studies from home but why?

Olivia Dunne has faced her fair share of troubles with fans. Due to this and for "safety reasons," the LSU gymnast opted to study from home instead of attending in-person lectures.

"There were some scares in the past, and I just want to be as careful as possible. I don’t want people to know my daily schedule and where I am," she told Elle in an interview.

The incident that Dunne referred to as "some scares in the past" was during LSU’s opening meet of the 2023 season. It was at the University of Utah where Dunne was injured and was simply there in support of her teammates.

A group of male fans chanted wildly during the competition, so much so that even other gymnasts were getting bothered. It was only after Dunne got to know through viral videos on the internet.

“It was our first meet of the season. I knew that my success had grown from the years prior, but I did not expect there to be that many people out there to see me and my team,” Olivia said. “I didn’t really realize until after the meet when I saw the videos of it. I was like, ‘Holy moly.’”

When asked about such ill behavior from fans elicited due to her being in a leotard uniform, Dunne said in her defense:

“It’s not a girl’s responsibility how a man looks at her or how he acts, especially when you’re doing your sport and that’s your uniform. I can’t help the way I look, and I’m going to post what I feel comfortable with. It’s hard to handle at times, definitely, because I am just a 20-year-old student. I think people do forget that.” [via Elle].

Following this incident, LSU's athletic department hired private security for the team's meet for the rest of the season. However, the incident still serves as a gentle reminder for Olivia Dunne, who decided to avoid being on campus.