"It’s been incredible to see watch his journey" - Alex Rodriguez recalls advising Patrick Mahomes to play baseball before Chiefs QB's fifth Super Bowl

Alex Rodriguez met a young Patrick Mahomes long before he was a multi-time Super Bowl champion and multi-time MVP winner in the NFL. The baseball legend encouraged Mahomes to follow in his father's footsteps and choose baseball. Mahomes Sr. enjoyed an 11-year MLB career.

Rodriguez shared photos on his Instagram on Monday.

"I’m so glad (Patrick Mahomes) didn’t listen to me! But in all seriousness, this story still gives me goosebumps. From watching Pat as a little kid at batting practice to seeing him go for the 3-peat on Sunday. It’s been incredible to watch his journey and see him grow into one of the best athletes in a generation. Good luck out this weekend Pat!" Rodriguez captioned.

Mahomes will be playing in his fifth Super Bowl after becoming a starter just seven seasons ago. He has won three of them and could make history on Sunday should he and the Kansas City Chiefs win, becoming the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

Rodriguez wanted him to play his sport and there was a path for him to do it. Mahomes played baseball up until the 2016 season at Texas Tech and decided to focus exclusively on football.

He was a first-round pick in 2017, won the MVP award in 2018 and seven years after his draft selection, was a three-time Super Bowl MVP.

Patrick Mahomes names Alex Rodriguez his favorite baseball player

Perhaps because he met Alex Rodriguez when he was young, Patrick Mahomes named the former New York Yankees legend his favorite baseball player ever in an interview shared on X by Savage Sports on Sunday.

Mahomes is a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals, but he opted for the former Seattle Mariners star rather than Bobby Witt Jr. or George Brett to keep the Kansas City ties since that's his baseball team counterpart.

Patrick Mahomes said Alex Rodriguez is his favorite baseball player (Imagn)

Mahomes made an appearance during the ALDS where the Royals and Yankees battled. The Yankees ended up winning the series in four games en route to their first AL pennant since the Rodriguez era in 2009.

