Olivia Pichardo, a student at Brown University, has achieved a personal milestone made possible by her unwavering perseverance. She became the first female athlete in NCAA Division I history to be named on a varsity baseball squad.

In an interview with the University, Pichardo spoke candidly about achieving her dream and how ecstatic she is to be doing this.

“It was definitely a surreal moment for me because it’s something that I’ve wanted since eighth grade. It’s kind of crazy to know that I’m living out my dream right now and my ideal college experience that I’ve always wanted, so that’s really cool.”

Baseball is known to be a male-dominated sport, but Pichardo didn’t lose hope and has been playing the game since she was five years old.

The team has formally unveiled its roster for the upcoming 2023 season, which will begin in February. Pichardo was thrilled to learn that she had been given a position on the varsity roster.

"Quarantine ⚾️" - Olivia Pichardo

Pichardo claims that she is grateful to the people who have motivated her along the way and that she feels modest about that distinction.

“I’m just really glad that we’re having more and more female baseball players at the collegiate level, and no matter what division, it’s just really good to see this progression. It’s really paving the way for other girls in the next generation to also have these goals that they want to achieve and dream big and know that they can do it.”

Watch Pichardo's interview:

Pichardo and her teammates begin their season on February 24, 2023, with a four-game series at Georgia State. They will play as utility players who can play both the infield and outfield.

Olivia Pichardo is a die-hard baseball fan

Pichardo claimed that making the baseball team during her first semester at Brown was the cherry on top of being admitted to her "favorite Ivy League school." Pichardo said she was drawn to Brown because of its distinctive Open Curriculum and academic culture that supports students holistically.

"HISTORY! The first female NCAA Division I baseball student-athlete is Brown's own Olivia Pichardo" – brownu_baseball

Pichardo is one of 31 players on the Brown baseball Spring 2023 roster.

Pichardo, however, is more concerned with her studies and baseball practice than she is with her historic status as the first female NCAA Division I baseball player.

