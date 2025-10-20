“It’s like having one year of Kyrie Irving and LeBron James” - Fans gush over Aaron Judge- Juan Soto pair after Yankees and Mets playoff exit

The New York Yankees' postseason campaign ended in the AL Division Series this year. Aaron Judge couldn't help his team repeat as American League pennant winners after their first World Series appearance since 2009, last year. The Yankees' lineup was short this year of a major piece, crucial to their deep postseason run in 2024, Juan Soto. The Dominican left the Yankees after a year with the team, having been traded by the San Diego Padres in his walk year. Soto signed a fifteen-year $765 million contract with the New York Mets in the offseason. His first season at the club didn't go as planned, as the Mets failed to make the playoffs. This led MLB insider Jared Carrabis to claim on X that Soto should have never left the Yankees. He wrote that while reminiscing about a go-ahead home run hit by Soto in the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians last year.Carrabis' statement brought out fan reactions who echoed his sentiment.Here are a few reactions:&quot;It’s like having one year of Kyrie Irving and LeBron James,&quot; a fan said.Mike @bballandmeisli2LINK@Jared_Carrabis It’s like having one year of Kyrie and LeBron.&quot;Biggest mistake of his career. Juan Soto was happy with the Yankees. He looks so miserable with the Mets that he even lost his Soto Shuffle,&quot; another fan said.Joel A-LA @JoelAlfonsoLALINK@Jared_Carrabis Biggest mistake of his career. Juan Soto was happy with the Yankees. He looks so miserable with the Mets that he even lost his Soto Shuffle.&quot;But he wanted to start his vacation a few weeks earlier,&quot; a fan wrote.PJ @paugomLINK@Jared_Carrabis But he wanted to start his vacation a few weeks earlier.&quot;Soto wanted to be liked, presumably, but rather should have embraced being a Yankee and be the heel that baseball needed,&quot; a fan commented.MiniTanku (94%↑) @Mini_TankuLINK@Jared_Carrabis Soto wanted to be liked, presumably, but rather should have embraced being a Yankee and be the heel that baseball needed.&quot;It wasnt just about his stats. He had the Yankee aura and competetive heart that we're so badly missing in this generation,&quot; a Yankees fan said.Ranthony @ChiefTeef8LINKIt wasnt just about his stats. He had the yankee aura and competetive heart that we're so badly missing in this generation&quot;World series dreams died with him leaving,&quot; a fan added.Javi @javiergorguisLINK@Jared_Carrabis World series dreams died with him leavingAaron Judge hit 9-for-15 in the Division Series with 6 RBIs, including a three-run home run and a 1.618 OPS. However, he didn't have enough support from the rest of the Yankees lineup. In contrast, Soto hit .327 with 14 RBIs in 14 games with a 1.102 OPS in the 2024 postseason.Juan Soto's willingness to join Yankees overruled by familySports Illustrated Erin Shaplan, in her column on Sunday, highlighted the loss of Soto as integral to Yankees failures. Shequoted Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay's statement from back in May when the two New York clubs played in the Subway Series. &quot;People in the know say that Juan Soto wanted to be a Yankee,&quot; Kay said. &quot;He chose the Yankees. But his family wanted him to be a Met so he chose the Mets.&quot;Individually, both Soto and Judge had strong offensive regular seasons in 2025. Judge won the American League batting title, while carrying an MLB-high 1.144 OPS with 114 RBIs and 53 home runs. Soto was 2 stolen bases away from recording a 40-40 season, leading his team with 43 home runs and 38 steals.