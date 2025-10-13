  • home icon
  • “It’s not Max Fried or Luke Weaver on the mound!” - Fans mock Blue Jays' cold start as team blows ALCS Game 1 vs. Mariners

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 13, 2025 03:52 GMT
MLB: Wildcard-Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
“It’s not Max Fried or Luke Weaver on the mound!” - Fans mock Blue Jays' cold start as team blows ALCS Game 1 vs. Mariners - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Blue Jays lost ALCS Game 1 3-1 against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Center. The offense couldn't live up to the expectations the same way it did in ALDS Game 1 against the New York Yankees.

The Blue Jays scored 10 runs in the ALDS opener, while only one in the ALCS opener. They hit three home runs against the Yankees, while they could hit only one Sunday night. Moreover, Toronto was much better with runners in scoring position in ALDS Game 1, making good on five times out of 10 opportunities. Meanwhile, on Sunday, they couldn't drive in a single runner under the same circumstances.

Fans mocked the Blue Jays for not doing well in Game 1, with one fan saying:

"Well it's not Fried or Weaver on the mound, I guess that makes a difference."

Several fans believe that the Blue Jays' offense only looked good in the ALDS because it was the Yankees against them.

"Almost like we had a whole season to discover the Blue Jays offense isn’t that good and the Yankees pitching just sucks. There’s a new sheriff in town boys," another fan wrote.
"Bats are ice cold 😬😬😬" one fan commented.
"That's because they are playing a legitimate playoff team," one fan wrote.
"This is gonna be a great series. But anyone who thought the Jays were gonna have the same level of success vs our pitching as they did vs the Yankees was fooling themselves," one fan added.
"Kind of makes the Yankees look even worse and couldn’t play small ball have to swing for the fences hence why they are called Bronx bombers," another fan targeted the Yankees.

Blue Jays come short in ALCS Game 1 vs Mariners

The Mariners handed the ball to pitcher Bryce Miller while the Blue Jays went with Kevin Gausman. George Springer hit a leadoff home run for the home team at Rogers Center in the first inning.

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh tied the game in the top of the sixth inning against Gausman with a solo home run. Jorge Polanco followed it up with an RBI hit to take the 2-1 lead. The red-hot Polanco added the insurance run in the eighth inning as he hit an RBI single against Seranthony Dominguez.

The Blue Jays missed several opportunities to score throughout the game and as a result they lost the ALCS opener.

