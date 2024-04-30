"It's more about how we play" - Dave Roberts seeks series win as Dodgers return to Arizona for first time since NLDS 

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back in Phoenix for the first time since their loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS last season and manager Dave Roberts is looking forward to the challenge.

The LA side has been impressive over the last two weeks on the road, winning five of the six games they've played. Their next series is against the D-backs.

When asked about the series, Roberts said:

"It's more about how we play. So I don't look at it as, 'Every team that’s beat us, we gotta get revenge on them'. I just really wholeheartedly believe that it's about you guys and what you guys are doing, what we're doing."

Dave Roberts is a former MLB outfielder who had a decade-long playing career in the major leagues. Between 1999 and 2008, he played for several teams, including the likes of the Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants.

After starting his coaching career with the San Diego Padres, he was appointed Dodgers manager in 2016.

During Roberts' time as manager, the Dodgers have made the playoffs every single season, but were only able to win the World Series once. This season, expectations are higher than ever after the significant investment put into the team.

They have managed to live up to the hype so far and will face the team that eliminated them in last year's playoffs. While the LA manager expressed his desire to win and put the past behind them, he emphasized the need to focus on themselves and not just on seeking revenge.

Dave Roberts opens up on James Paxton's start vs Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher James Paxton has been given the nod to start the first game of their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Having seen little major league action due to injuries over the past three years, Paxton is aiming for a comeback season. Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Roberts said:

"Given all the mechanical things he's been fighting... he's still pitched very well on the surface. So that's a credit to him."

Despite his past injuries and the issues he faced over Spring Training, Paxton has put up good numbers in the MLB so far. He is 2-0 in his first four starts of the season, with an impressive 2.61 ERA. It remains to be seen if he will be able to continue his current form over the course of the season, beginning with the series vs the D-backs.

