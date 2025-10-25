  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “It’s a problem” - Derek Jeter sounds the alarm for Dodgers after Blue Jays steamroll LA 11-4 in World Series opener

“It’s a problem” - Derek Jeter sounds the alarm for Dodgers after Blue Jays steamroll LA 11-4 in World Series opener

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 25, 2025 10:30 GMT
MLB: World Series-Workouts - Source: Imagn
Dave Roberts and LA will look to bounce back in Game 2 of the World Series (Source: Imagn)

The Toronto Blue Jays' offense took the game to the Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching staff in Game 1 of the World Series. They stitched a 9-run sixth inning that gave them a comfortable 11-4 win.

Ad

Dodgers starter Blake Snell earned 5 runs in 5.0 plus innings. Pitching in the sixth, he loaded the bases with no outs. He was taken off the mound by manager Dave Roberts, who turned to relievers Emmet Sheehan and Anthony Banda, but they weren't able to contain the Blue Jays.

After the game on Fox's postgame broadcast, New York Yankees legend Dek Jeter believed that Game 2 was a must win for Los Angeles as he expects Toronto to only get better as the series progresses.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think their offense is going to get better as the series extends," Jeter said. "That's why I said, you know, if the Toronto Blue Jays can steal a couple of games here early, it's a problem, you know, now for the first time, pressure is on the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time this postseason. Tomorrow night is a must win for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Ad
"You do not want to go down to a team like this, having to win 4 out of 5. [Possibly] 2 in this stadium. So the pressure is on them, pitching staff has been so great, they haven't had to hit. They're going to have to hit when they're playing Toronto. I think their offense is going to get better."
Ad
Ad

Series parity on Saturday would mean that LA will have a chance to win the series at home in the second leg on the West Coast, where Games 3, 4, and 5 are to be played. Winning in 5 games would have been a goal for Roberts and co., especially after Toronto pulled off wins in Games 6 and 7 at home against the Seattle Mariners in the American League Championship Series.

Dodgers skipper highlights key areas for Dodgers to improve

Dave Roberts, in the postgame interviews, stressed that aside from the bullpen, the offense needs to contribute during crucial moments.

Ad
“There were some pivotal at-bats that can flip games that I think we can be better at,” Roberts said via Fox. “At times the offense looks great building innings, but in some key at-bats you have to win pitches and use the other side of the field, get a hit, take a walk, whatever it might be. We can be better. We need to be better."
Ad

Kevin Gausman will get the nod to start for the Blue Jays, while the Dodgers will have Yoshinobu Yamamoto take the mound. The Japanese pitcher threw a complete game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by R. Nikhil Parshy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications