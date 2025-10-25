“It’s a problem” - Derek Jeter sounds the alarm for Dodgers after Blue Jays steamroll LA 11-4 in World Series opener

The Toronto Blue Jays' offense took the game to the Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching staff in Game 1 of the World Series. They stitched a 9-run sixth inning that gave them a comfortable 11-4 win.Dodgers starter Blake Snell earned 5 runs in 5.0 plus innings. Pitching in the sixth, he loaded the bases with no outs. He was taken off the mound by manager Dave Roberts, who turned to relievers Emmet Sheehan and Anthony Banda, but they weren't able to contain the Blue Jays. After the game on Fox's postgame broadcast, New York Yankees legend Dek Jeter believed that Game 2 was a must win for Los Angeles as he expects Toronto to only get better as the series progresses.&quot;I think their offense is going to get better as the series extends,&quot; Jeter said. &quot;That's why I said, you know, if the Toronto Blue Jays can steal a couple of games here early, it's a problem, you know, now for the first time, pressure is on the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time this postseason. Tomorrow night is a must win for the Los Angeles Dodgers.&quot;You do not want to go down to a team like this, having to win 4 out of 5. [Possibly] 2 in this stadium. So the pressure is on them, pitching staff has been so great, they haven't had to hit. They're going to have to hit when they're playing Toronto. I think their offense is going to get better.&quot;Series parity on Saturday would mean that LA will have a chance to win the series at home in the second leg on the West Coast, where Games 3, 4, and 5 are to be played. Winning in 5 games would have been a goal for Roberts and co., especially after Toronto pulled off wins in Games 6 and 7 at home against the Seattle Mariners in the American League Championship Series.Dodgers skipper highlights key areas for Dodgers to improveDave Roberts, in the postgame interviews, stressed that aside from the bullpen, the offense needs to contribute during crucial moments.“There were some pivotal at-bats that can flip games that I think we can be better at,” Roberts said via Fox. “At times the offense looks great building innings, but in some key at-bats you have to win pitches and use the other side of the field, get a hit, take a walk, whatever it might be. We can be better. We need to be better.&quot;FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOXLINKAfter the Game 1 loss, Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts says he wants to see his team improve in key ABs moving forward in the series.Kevin Gausman will get the nod to start for the Blue Jays, while the Dodgers will have Yoshinobu Yamamoto take the mound. The Japanese pitcher threw a complete game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series.