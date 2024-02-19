"It’s raining Cy Young’s" - Yankees fans thrilled as Gerrit Cole turns heads during bullpen session in rain 

The New York Yankees have started their bullpen sessions, and Gerrit Cole has already got heads turning. The franchise took to social media, posting a clip of Cole showcasing his skills in the bullpen.

The Yankees fans were thrilled with the post on X captioned "The Raining Cy Young." Surprisingly, it was raining during the bullpen session, and Cole was at his best with his exceptional pitching.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Responding to their ace's performance, fans were excited about the upcoming season and Cole's pitching prowess.

One fan stated that Cole was the best in the game:

"It’s raining Cy Young’s, hallelujah!" wrote one fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Yankee fans continued to pour in their support for Cole. One fan wrote that Cole will also be the future 2024 MVP.

"The Reigning 2023 Cy Young and Future 2024 MVP," wrote another fan,

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Yankees will depend on Cole's pitching prowess

Despite some of the top pitchers on their squad, the Bronx Bombers will highly depend on Cole for the upcoming season. The talented pitcher led his team to the 2022 ALCS and played a crucial role last season.

The 33-year-old posted a 15-4 record last year with an ERA of 2.63 and a spectacular WHIP of 0.98. He won his first MLB Cy Young award and dominated opponents. The Yanks will depend on their ace to help them get past crucial games.

Cole will lead alongside Carlos Rodon, Marcus Stroman, Nestor Cortes and Clarke Schmidt in their starting rotation. The Bronx Bombers will depend heavily on their ace, which puts him in a tough spot.

Cole will need to stay healthy throughout the regular season. It's also essential for the starter to be consistent with his performance. He is expected to help the Yanks make it to this year's postseason. However, challenges are unpredictable, and staying ahead of the competition takes work.

Cole has proved his worth and has certainly gathered love from all the Yankees fans. As far as the 2024 season goes, the Yanks are predicted to make it to the postseason.

Aaron Boone and his squad have made significant changes to the team, including the addition of Juan Soto. With Rodon back on track, the upcoming season looks promising.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.