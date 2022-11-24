Following a successful audition as a walk-on, Olivia Pichardo became the first female baseball player to make a Division I team earlier this week.

She spoke about her experience through Brown's website. Pichardo is excited about her upcoming baseball journey and is glad that more females are participating in the male dominated game.

“It’s really paving the way for other girls in the next generation to also have these goals that they want to achieve and dream big and know that they can do it.”

She added:

“I’m just really glad that we’re having more and more female baseball players at the collegiate level, and no matter what division, it’s just really good to see this progression,” Pichardo added.

Olivia Pichardo’s beautiful baseball journey

Pichardo participated in a series of four games against Team Canada while playing for the women's national baseball team last summer, hitting.182 with two hits and three RBIs.

She pitched three scoreless innings in the contest as well.

“Olivia Pichardo is making HISTORY with @BrownU_Baseball #ThatsaW” – ESPN

This culminated in her dream. Upon learning that she had been selected as a utility player, she was pleasantly surprised. She said:

“For me, I always just wanted to play college baseball, no matter what division it was,” Pichardo said.

There are 31 players on the Brown baseball Spring 2023 roster, including Pichardo.

“History. Maker. @_OliviaPichardo becomes the first female NCAA Division I baseball student-athlete “ – USA Baseball

Grant Achilles, the head coach of Brown University's baseball team, remarked that Pichardo's outstanding tryout and subsequent sessions, when she demonstrated her abilities as a middle infielder, outfielder, and pitcher, left him in awe of her agility, adaptability, and strength. He stated:

“Every fall, we hold tryouts for students interested in joining our team,” said Achilles, who has led Brown’s baseball team since 2014 after earlier coaching appointments at Georgetown, Wake Forest and Western Carolina.

He also added:

“It’s a workout common for baseball and allows us to evaluate athleticism and arm strength, as well as both offensive and defensive skills. Olivia put together the most complete walk-on tryout I have seen from a player since becoming a head coach.”

Olivia Pichardo, though, is less focused on her distinction as the first female NCAA Division I baseball player than she is on her academics and practice sessions.

