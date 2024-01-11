"It's really tough to lineup on these types of deals": Mets' David Stearns opens up about team's situation with Pete Alonso 

While the New York Mets have missed out on two of their biggest targets in the free agent market, they are still trying to extend Pete Alonso's future with them as he enters the final year of his contract. Their president of baseball operations David Stearns appeared on Wednesday's edition of "The Show" and explained how tricky it is to close a deal with a player nearing the end of his contract. Nonetheless, the Mets front office has made it clear that they have no intention of losing Alonso even at the end of next and hope that he will remain with them in the future.

Pete Alonso was selected by the New York Mets in the 2016 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2019, winning the Rookie of the Year award after an exceptional campaign. Since then, he has established himself as the face of the franchise and is undoubtedly one of their most valuable players. He has made three All-Star appearances and also finished as the MLB home run leader and NL ERA leader once each.

In a recent appearance on a baseball TV show, Mets' President of Baseball Operations David Stearns opened up about the challenges of Alonso's situation with the club. The 29-year-old first baseman is entering the final year of his contract with the Mets, and Stearns maintains that they will do everything they can to keep hold of him. If he enters free agency at the end of the season, he will surely attract a lot of attention from other teams and will no doubt cash in on a lucrative contract:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We also understand that as players approach free agency, there's often a desire to test free agency. "It's really tough to lineup on these types of deals in the last year of a player's team control."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

New Mets signing Harrison Bader admits Pete Alonso played in decision

Former Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader is one of the latest additions to the New York Mets lineup and the 29-year-old revealed that he's looking forward to reuniting with his college teammate.

When asked about the reasons behind his decision to sign for the Mets, Bader admitted that one of the reasons was Pete Alonso, his teammate from their college days with the Florida Gators. The two MLB stars know each other very well due to their shared history and will no doubt to eager to resume their partnership in the major leagues now.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.