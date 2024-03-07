“It’s sad how desperate you are” - Mets fans lash out at MLB analyst amid remarks on Juan Soto signing with the team next offseason

The New York Mets have been rumored to be interested in Juan Soto next offseason. While Soto is yet to begin his regular season with the Yankees, talks about the team signing the star have flooded the internet.

The Mets are one of the landing spots for Soto, but it's still far-fetched and a little too soon to conclude. The slugger is yet to begin his season and has a long way to go before he hits the free-agent market.

Recently, MLB analyst Sal Licata stated that Soto is going to be a Met next year. Licata's remarks drew nothing but criticism as Mets fans didn't hold back from lashing out at his comments.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Fans took to X as they commented on the post shared by SNY TV.

Here's a glimpse of the fan reactions.

"It’s sad how desperate you are," wrote one fan on X.

Expand Tweet

"Great. Just like he declared the NL East over at the end of May in 22. How did that end??" wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It turns out that this was not the first time for Licata to make such remarks. It is certainly too early to comment on Soto moving out of the Yankees, even before he started playing.

Mets payroll could make room for Juan Soto

The club's payroll could make room for Soto after the 2024 season. The franchise is projected to have $155.1 million in cap. However, those numbers can fluctuate. It is predicted to get better, giving the club options to pursue top players like Soto.

Steve Cohen is keen on winning, and Soto can help the Mets reach the postseason. While they might not be able to land a long-term deal like Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers, it is still possible to settle for something less.

A lot has to do with Soto's performance and his agent, Scott Boras. Additionally, they will need to beat the Yankees to sign the slugger. The Bronx Bombers are expected to retain Soto with a better contract after the upcoming season.

The Yanks have the money, and they remain on the list of teams competing for Soto

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.