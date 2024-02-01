"It's Sho-time!" - L.A. Dodgers secure air dominance as Starlux Airlines renews exclusive partnership through 2026 MLB season

The Los Angeles Dodgers have extended their partnership with Starlux Airlines. The premium airline has been their partner ever since April 2023. The parties renewed their partnership on Jan. 30, 2024.

The CEO of Starlux Airlines, Glenn Chai, opened up on extending their partnership with the MLB side. He reflected on how the partnership helped the company spread its roots in the American market:

"The renewed partnership is a STARLUX and the Dodgers milestone. Since introducing our inaugural U.S. destination to Los Angeles in April 2023, we've celebrated significant accomplishments together. This past season saw the Dodgers' most attended games in the MLB, and the STARLUX Los Angeles-Taipei route became one of the hottest tickets among travelers between the U.S. and Asia. The 2024 MLB season promises to be even better, it's Sho-time!"

This new deal is scheduled to last until the 2026 MLB season. The partnership took shape in April 2023, when Starlux Airlines first started flying between Los Angeles International Airport and Taipei Taoyuan Airport.

Dodgers Vice President reflects on team's exclusive partnership with Starlux Airlines

Dodgers Vice President Lorenzo Sciarrino recently commented on Starlux Airlines being the team's 'exclusive' partner. Sciarrino mentioned that the company shares the same vision and ambition as the team:

"We are so pleased to extend our rewarding relationship with STARLUX Airlines. As the Dodgers embark upon a momentous new era in the history of this storied and iconic franchise, we are thrilled to have such a successful partner that shares our ambitions to be a star on the global stage."

By renewing the exclusive partnership with the team, Starlux is set to retain the title of 'Proud Partner' of the team and now also their 'exclusive Taiwanese airline partner.'

The airline is set to offer a lot of Dodgers-theme goodies for flights leaving LA. These memorabilia are set to be team-branded luggage tags and stickers. Passengers will get themed stirring sticks, paper cups, napkins, children's meal boxes and playing cards.

Dodger Stadium will have representation of Starlux. They will have a permanent pavilion roof sign of the airlines. Starlux's logo will also be displayed on the outfield wall of the ballpark.

