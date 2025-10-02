  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “It’s not Shota Imanaga’s fault” - Fans argue Cubs’ offense failed, not Manny Machado matchup in 3-0 defeat

“It’s not Shota Imanaga’s fault” - Fans argue Cubs’ offense failed, not Manny Machado matchup in 3-0 defeat

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 02, 2025 07:40 GMT
MLB: Wildcard-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs - Source: Imagn
Shota Imanaga got no support from the Cubs offence in the game (Source: Imagn)

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell took the gamble of using Shota Imanaga against Manny Machado in the fifth inning of Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres. The result was a two-run home run on the very first pitch that gave the Padres a 3-0 lead, which they held on to, to close out the game and force a decider.

Ad

After the game, Counsell acknowledged that he trusted the Japanese starter even though the Cubs used an opener in the first inning, so that Imanaga could avoid facing Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.

"The results suggest that we should have done something different," Counsell said. "Really just confidence in Shota, plain and simple there. I thought he was pitching well. I thought he was throwing the ball really well and, unfortunately, he made a mistake."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

However, fans felt that the Cubs skipper was being harsh on the pitcher, who was taken for a hit just three times by the Padres in 4.0 innings, while the offense wasn't able to contribute anything to support the pitching staff. They took to X to voice their reactions.

"Dog it’s not Shota’s fault the offense scored 0 runs," a fan said.
Ad
"Really no point in discussing the pitching. Bottom line is 6 pitchers gave you a 3.00 era and if that’s not enough to win the problem is on the offense who managed 0 runs on 11 k’s," another fan opined.
Ad
"The result wasn’t due to pitching. Your team scored 0 runs, it doesn’t matter what pitching decisions you make when that’s the case," a fan wrote.
Ad
"Doesn't matter they scored 0 and hitters struck out 11 times. Could've been 1-0 & you still lose. Lineup needs to step up," a fan demanded.
Ad
"Can’t win if no one can hit. Cool he gave up a big home run but our offense was literally quiet the whole game," another fan said.
Ad
"We were already down at that point, we had no offense AGAIN," a fan commented.
Ad

Shota Imanaga had walked Tatis two batters prior to his Machado matchup. Tatis had moved to second base on a sacrifice fly by Luis Arraez, leaving Counsell with the option of intentionally walking Machado if he wanted Imanaga to keep going. However, the Cubs didn't take that option either.

Manny Machado wasn't surprised in fifth inning matchup with Shota Imanaga

After the game, Machado was asked if he was surprised facing Shota Imanaga deep into his outing in the fifth inning. As per the Padres veteran, the thought didn't cross his mind.

Ad
"I don't put a manager's cap on," Machado said. "I'm 0-for-6 at that point. So yeah, I'm not thinking about that. For myself, I was just thinking about trying to get to Imanaga."

Earlier, Machado had flown out to center in the third inning against the starter. He will have a chance to continue his strong form as the two teams face in a Game 3 decider on Thursday.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by R. Nikhil Parshy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications