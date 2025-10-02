“It’s not Shota Imanaga’s fault” - Fans argue Cubs’ offense failed, not Manny Machado matchup in 3-0 defeat

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell took the gamble of using Shota Imanaga against Manny Machado in the fifth inning of Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres. The result was a two-run home run on the very first pitch that gave the Padres a 3-0 lead, which they held on to, to close out the game and force a decider.After the game, Counsell acknowledged that he trusted the Japanese starter even though the Cubs used an opener in the first inning, so that Imanaga could avoid facing Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. &quot;The results suggest that we should have done something different,&quot; Counsell said. &quot;Really just confidence in Shota, plain and simple there. I thought he was pitching well. I thought he was throwing the ball really well and, unfortunately, he made a mistake.&quot;However, fans felt that the Cubs skipper was being harsh on the pitcher, who was taken for a hit just three times by the Padres in 4.0 innings, while the offense wasn't able to contribute anything to support the pitching staff. They took to X to voice their reactions.&quot;Dog it’s not Shota’s fault the offense scored 0 runs,&quot; a fan said.Chad Prather @chadpratherLINK@WatchMarquee Dog it’s not Shota’s fault the offense scored 0 runs&quot;Really no point in discussing the pitching. Bottom line is 6 pitchers gave you a 3.00 era and if that’s not enough to win the problem is on the offense who managed 0 runs on 11 k’s,&quot; another fan opined.Ryan @BaseballGuyRyanLINK@WatchMarquee Really no point in discussing the pitching. Bottom line is 6 pitchers gave you a 3.00 era and if that’s not enough to win the problem is on the offense who managed 0 runs on 11 k’s.&quot;The result wasn’t due to pitching. Your team scored 0 runs, it doesn’t matter what pitching decisions you make when that’s the case,&quot; a fan wrote.Sammy Bilis @BilisSammy78351LINK@WatchMarquee The result wasn’t due to pitching. Your team scored 0 runs, it doesn’t matter what pitching decisions you make when that’s the case.&quot;Doesn't matter they scored 0 and hitters struck out 11 times. Could've been 1-0 &amp; you still lose. Lineup needs to step up,&quot; a fan demanded.Salessniper @elliotnes83LINK@WatchMarquee Doesn't matter they scored 0 and hitters struck out 11 times. Could've been 1-0 &amp;amp;amp; you still lose. Lineup needs to step up&quot;Can’t win if no one can hit. Cool he gave up a big home run but our offense was literally quiet the whole game,&quot; another fan said.Zeus @Heey_Zeus_LINK@WatchMarquee Can’t win if no one can hit. Cool he gave up a big home run but our offense was literally quiet the whole game.&quot;We were already down at that point, we had no offense AGAIN,&quot; a fan commented.Lee @Lee60014026LINK@WatchMarquee We were already down at that point, we had no offense AGAINShota Imanaga had walked Tatis two batters prior to his Machado matchup. Tatis had moved to second base on a sacrifice fly by Luis Arraez, leaving Counsell with the option of intentionally walking Machado if he wanted Imanaga to keep going. However, the Cubs didn't take that option either.Manny Machado wasn't surprised in fifth inning matchup with Shota ImanagaAfter the game, Machado was asked if he was surprised facing Shota Imanaga deep into his outing in the fifth inning. As per the Padres veteran, the thought didn't cross his mind.&quot;I don't put a manager's cap on,&quot; Machado said. &quot;I'm 0-for-6 at that point. So yeah, I'm not thinking about that. For myself, I was just thinking about trying to get to Imanaga.&quot;Earlier, Machado had flown out to center in the third inning against the starter. He will have a chance to continue his strong form as the two teams face in a Game 3 decider on Thursday.