"It's so surreal, my husband and I always pinch ourselves" - Anthony Volpe's mom reflects on seeing other kids wear her son's jersey

Behind Anthony Volpe's success in the MLB, a major reason has been his parents, who have propelled him to greater heights. Speaking about his time with the Yankees at a special meet and greet, his mother opened up about the 'surreal' feeling of young fans wearing her son's jersey.

Speaking to Instagram creator Madyson, Volpe's mother, Isabelle, talked about the feeling of having her son sit on the other side of the table. The infielder was also present at the event.

"It's so surreal, my husband and I always pinch ourselves. It's unbelievable. It has always been our dream, it has always been Anthony's dream...," Isabelle said.

Anthony Volpe was the 30th overall selection in the first round for the Yankees in the 2019 MLB draft. In 2022, he put on impressive performances in the A-leagues. Volpe hit 21 homers in 132 games for Double-A Somerset (18) and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (3), batting a combined .249/.342/.460.

After a barren spell at the start of his rookie year, Volpe hit well towards the end of the season and won the Gold Glove at the shortstop position.

Anthony Volpe's mother speaks about important life lessons she has imparted

Isabelle also added the importance of every major figure being kind and generous to the fans. She said that when the Yankees drafted her son, she made it a point for him to remember that his parents were fans.

"I really can't because I was one of them back like in the late 90s when Derek Jeter was coming up so. I remember telling him when he got drafted and when he got signed by the Yankees, you have to remember that mom was one of those fans, one of those fanatic fans who would always cheer," Isabelle added.

"So always be nice to the fans because we are cheering for you and we are the ones who make you and that hopefully translates to today."

Anthony Volpe would be hoping for a better 2024 as the Yankees aim to rebound from an 82-80 record and contend in the postseason.

