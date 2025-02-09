“It’s more there for the taking” – MLB analyst makes bold claim on Alex Bregman, Gleyber Torres boosting Tigers’ ALCS chances

The Detroit Tigers made a surprising run to the American League playoffs a season ago, but they are now looking to take the next step. Detroit brought in Gleyber Torres to bolster its lineup, but there are still moves that could be made according to one analyst.

Alex Bregman is an All-Star third baseman who is still looking for a contract ahead of the 2025 season. MLB analyst Jensen Lewis recently spoke about the Tigers on MLB Network Radio, and he believes that adding Bregman would push them over the top.

"I think it's more there for the taking if you're the Tigers, because you're that close. I mean you're right there, and we haven't even played a game yet." -Jensen Lewis

Lewis was not predicting whether Bregman would land with the Tigers but believes it's a move that should happen. He went on to speak about the pieces that the Tigers already have and how they could take over the AL Central Division.

"You got the best starter in the American League. You got one of the best bullpens in all of baseball. You're Achilles heel was you couldn't score last year, so why not bring in a guy that defensively can still get it done, and yes, you're not going to benefit from the Crawford boxes anymore if you're Bregman, but you get all those gaps at Comerica (Park), you'll be a doubles machine."

Alex Bregman has spent his entire career with the Houston Astros but has turned down contract offers. During the 2024 MLB season, Bregman belted 26 home runs and drove in 75 runs.

Alex Bregman Will Stay With Astros, Claims Ex-Mets General Manager

The entire MLB offseason has been filled with Alex Bregman rumors, but he has yet to decide where to play in 2025. New predictions seem to come in every day, and the most recent prediction came from former New York Mets general manager Steve Phillips.

Phillips spoke to MLB Network on February 7th, and he believes that Bregman will return to Houston unless he receives a huge contract from another team.

"Then it comes chance to win ... I would say the Astros give him the best chance to win. Then it's comfort level for the family, it's home for him right now in Houston ... Then it's legacy, I don't think he can go anywhere else and build a legacy better than what he's built in Houston ... All signs for me indicate Houston unless someone comes in with the money."

With pitchers and catchers starting to report to Spring Training across the league, Alex Bregman is going to have to make a decision soon.

