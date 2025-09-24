“It’s a team win” – José Caballero had “no doubt” Aaron Judge would score as shortstop’s walk-off secures Yankees’ playoff berth

The New York Yankees walked it off in the ninth inning on a Jose Caballero single, winning 3-2 against the Chicago White Sox, to seal their spots in the postseason. With the win, they have come within 1.0 game of the Toronto Blue Jays, who sit atop the American League East division.Jose Caballero entered the game as a pinch runner in place of first baseman Ben Rice in the eighth inning. The Yankees headed into the next frame trailing 2-1. After a leadoff singles to Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells to start the inning, Brandon Eisert induced a double play out of Trent Grisham.The White Sox intentionally walked Aaron Judge, and on a 3-2 count, Cody Bellinger got a wild one from Eisert, leaving Volpe to score the tying run. Caballero battled in his at-bat and on the ninth pitch, after four consecutive foul balls, hit one to center field, as Judge scored the winning run.Jose Caballero has been a journeyman since last year. He was traded from the Seattle Mariners to the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the regular season. Ahead of the deadline, the Rays dealt him to the Yankees. For the 29-year-old, the transition has been seamless.&quot;It is easy. Whenever this group of guys includes you in everything,&quot; Caballero said. &quot;It is a team win. It is very easy to fit in.&quot;Caballero was also asked if he knew with certainty that his captain would finish jogging the bases to complete the walk-off run.&quot;No doubt, no doubt,&quot; Caballero added. &quot;You saw me jogging to first. I knew he was scoring.&quot;The Panamanian, who has been used as an infield utility player by New York, has been hitting at .284 in 37 games for the team with an .866 OPS.Aaron Boone gives fiery speech during postseason clinching celebrationsThe Yankees partied hard in the clubhouse after they made it to the 8th postseason in the last nine years. Manager Aaron Boone was quick to remind them that this was just the first step.“We’ve been through a lot already, this is the first box to check, right?” Boone said. “We’ve gotta get in — we’re in. Don’t take that s–t for granted. We are in the playoffs, we’ve got a lot more to do, right? We’ve got a lot of bigger goals. But enjoy this, celebrate this right now and come get ’em tomorrow.”The Yankees have made 26 postseasons since 1995, which is five more than the next best, the Atlanta Braves. The MLB's most decorated franchise is without a title since 2009. But they have the best record in the league since August 11, 27-11, and will be looking to ride on that momentum.