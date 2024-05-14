"It’s time to go" - Alex Bregman hopeful for team resurgence as Astros look to bounce back after disaster season start

For both Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros, it has been a terrible year in 2024. Neither is off to a good start, throwing the future in doubt. No extension was signed over the offseason, which means Bregman is having one of his worst seasons at a critical time for his career. It's also the first time in about seven years that the Astros don't look like the dynasty they have been.

They are entering a key stretch that will determine whether or not they can really turn this thing around. It's still early, but they have a meager. 390 win percentage. The third baseman believes the time is now.

“It’s a huge stretch for us,” Bregman said via The New York Times. “Obviously we play a lot of division teams, but when I say the cream always rises to the top, I feel like that’s for this team. I feel like this team is the cream of the crop and it’s time to go.”

Bregman's struggles have pushed him down in the lineup. He was dropped to sixth in the lineup, but he took it in stride. He had a really difficult year, and Joe Espada had to make a change.

“Wherever they want me to hit, I’m going to hit,” Bregman said. “I feel like over the course of 162, the cream always rises to the top.”

The third-baseman responded by smashing two solo home runs and boosting his OPS for the season. Espada said he wouldn't be down in the lineup for long, and it seems like that's going to be true.

Alex Bregman needs a resurgence for himself and the Astros

It is imperative for both parties that Alex Bregman gets going. For him, he needs to play well enough to earn a very lucrative contract in the offseason. And for the team, a hot-hitting player is needed to turn their season around.

Alex Bregman has been struggling this season

They currently trail the division leaders, the Seattle Mariners, by 6.5 games. They're even worse than the lowly Oakland Athletics this season, and Bregman's disappointing season is a big reason why. He could be a trade candidate if he continues to struggle.

