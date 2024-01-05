"It's time for me to be home 24/7" - Former Astros OF Michael Brantley calls time on illustrious career after 15 MLB seasons

On January 5, veteran outfielder Michael Brantley announced his retirement. After fifteen seasons playing professional baseball, the 36-year old wants to focus more on his family and personal life.

According to MLB analyst Jon Morosi, Brantley's retirement comes with intent of being able to be there for his children. In a statement to Morosi, the Washington State-native claimed "“It’s time for me to be home 24/7, watch my kids grow up."

"NEWS: Michael Brantley, 5-time All-Star and one of the most respected players of his generation, has decided to retire. “It’s time for me to be home 24/7, watch my kids grow up, and not miss important milestones,” Brantley told me. Story coming @MLB.com. @MLBNetwork" - Jon Morosi

Although he was selected in the seventh round by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2005, Brantley would not make his MLB debut until four years later as a member of the Indians. Brantley was part of the 2008 deal that sent star pitcher CC Sabathia from Cleveland to Milwaukee.

Making his MLB debut in 2009, Brantley did not earn a regular spot in Cleveland's lineup until 2011. That season, Michael Brantley hit .266/.318/.384 7 home runs, 46 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases.

2014 was the season that Brantley's bat really came alive. That year, the 27-year old hit .327/.385/.506 with 20 home runs and 97 RBIs, winning the first Silver Slugger of his career. It was the perfect way for Brantley to honor the four-year, $25 million extension agreed between him and the Cleveland Indians before the 2014 season.

"Michael Brantley hits a game-tying home run in his first start at Minute Maid Park this season!" - Talkin' Baseball

In 2018, Brantley inked a two-year, $32 million deal with the Houston Astros. Although Houston hoped that Brantley would become an offensive fixture for them, it was not to be.Injuries have kept the 6-foot-2 outfielder sidelined for most of the pst two seasons. He even signed a one-year, $12 million extention with the Astros, only to play 15 total games in 2023.

Michael Brantley knows to quit while he is ahead

While Michael Brantley was a very effective hitter and fielder during his time with the Cleveland Indians, the player we have seen of late is unrecognizeable.

With his body not performing like it once was, the idea of settling down with his wife and three children at their home in Florida is undoubtedly an attractive one. For Brantley, being with family and reflecting on a career well-spent is better than withering into obscurity.

