"It's an unanswerable question” - Astros pitcher Justin Verlander voices his thoughts on a possible return to Tigers before his retirement

Justin Verlander is having a tough 2024 season with the Houston Astros. The veteran pitcher has played in four games with the franchise this season, recording one win and one loss.

Verlander’s next start will be against his former team, the Detroit Tigers, on Sunday. On Friday, the two-time World Series champion said (via the Detroit Free Press):

“Honestly, and this isn't just some bullsh*t answer. I take my career as it comes to me and try to make decisions at the time that they're in front of me. I try not to get too far ahead or behind, just try to be present and try to be as good as I possibly can for as long as I can.”

“Obviously, I think about it. You come back here, and obviously, it has to be on your mind. But as far as signing with the Tigers and coming back here, that's fate. I don't know. That's something that's out of my control. It's an unanswerable question.”

Justin Verlander confessed that he does think about what it would feel like to end his career with the Detroit Tigers, where he has spent a significant portion of his major league career.

The nine-time All-Star will return to Comerica Park, where he played for 13 seasons, to pitch against the Tigers. Justin Verlander is in the last year of a two-year contract worth $86.7 million he signed with the New York Mets in December 2022.

The deal included a $35 million option for the 2025 season. In August 2023, the Mets traded Verlander to the Houston Astros in exchange for prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford and some cash in return.

Justin Verlander talks about tough outing on the mound

Justin Verlander had to start his 2024 season late due to being placed on the 15-day injured list after experiencing shoulder inflammation during spring training. He made his season debut with the Houston Astros on April 19.

"I got some mechanical issues that became pretty prevalent to me," Verlander said (via Detroit Free Press). "But physically, I feel good. I'm still putting in all the work to go out there and throw. It's still working. My arm feels good."

In the four games he has played this season, Justin Verlander has recorded a 4.43 ERA, pitching 22.1 innings and striking out 15 batters with a 1.39 WHIP.

