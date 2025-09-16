“It’s a whirlwind” - Shane Bieber’s wife Kara opens up on challenges of adjusting to new life after mid-season trade to Blue Jays

Veteran starting pitcher Shane Bieber spent the first seven years of his MLB career in Cleveland with the Guardians. Bieber started dating Kara Maxine during his stint with the Guardians.

The duo got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot in January 2023. While Shane and Kara reportedly lived in Cleveland while he played for the AL Central team, a trade to the Toronto Blue Jays in July brought in a change in scenery for them.

Kara, who gave birth to their first child, son Kav, in March, opened up on the challenge of adjusting to life after the move to Toronto in a Q&A session on Instagram.

When a fan asked about the experience of to a new team in a different country, Kara answered:

"It's a whirlwind and definitely not easy. But in this lifestyle,.We learn to roll with it, always ready with plan A, B, C and just when you think it has to be one of those, it turns out to be D or E. Adapting on thelfly becomes a skill lol.

"Being on your own away from family is hard but over time you get stronger and more resilient. After Shane was hurt this past year, it served as a reminder of how quickly it can all change. I missed watching him play so much, grateful he's back feeling healthy."

Shane Bieber's wife also thanked the Blue Jays for how they have welcomed the couple since moving to Toronto in July.

"Also, the organization and the people in it have been so welcoming, which makes the transition a lot easier, especially mid-season," Kara wrote. "It's a fun, wild ride, not many people get this experience."

Shane Bieber's wife reveals traveling for road games to support Blue Jays ace

Kara has often been in the stands to cheer for Shane Bieber and the Blue Jays after his trade this season. While she has been a staple at Rogers Centre in Toronto, she revealed traveling to road game to support the Blue Jays ace.

"Yes, when it works for my schedule," Kara said on traveling for road games. "I was just in Miami & NYC for those away series.

However, she didn't need to travel for Bieber's last start as he was up against AL rivals, the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto over the weekend.

