“It’s more than a win or loss” - Aaron Judge opens up on tying Joe DiMaggio for 4th in Yankees all-time franchise list and playing on 9/11

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge was proud to play in front of a packed crowd at Yankee Stadium, including US President Donald Trump, who was there in the Steinbrenner Box, watching the game against the Detroit Tigers.Judge made it big on the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. He hit two home runs in the 9-3 win, taking his career count to 361. With this, he tied Joe DiMaggio for fourth place on the Yankees’ all-time franchise home run list.The first home run came in the first inning, off pitcher Tyler Holton, a 413-foot blast. The second came in the third inning off Sawyer Gipson-Long, around 434 feet. After the game, Judge talked with sideline reporter Meredith Marakovits as he opened up about playing on 9/11.&quot;But yeah, it was a big day, a big day in New York City -- especially being 9/11 and really remembering the resilience of this city, the community we have here, everyone coming together,&quot; Judge said. &quot;It really makes you think about how blessed we are to get a chance to come out here, play in New York, and wear these pinstripes.&quot;It's more than a win or a loss. Obviously, we want to come out here and win every game, but this was a special moment we got to share. We felt it from the very beginning during the anthem -- both teams lined up, all of us in pinstripes, just feeling the energy of the city. The USA chant gave me chills before the game, almost like a playoff atmosphere. It was pretty special.&quot;The Yankees captain also went on to discuss his home run milestone after he went the yard for two times. Judge chose not to focus on individual achievements and rather concentrate on regaining the AL East division lead.&quot;It's amazing. You don't really know what's going on -- it's over with,&quot; Judge said. &quot;But my main focus is on what we’ve got to do out here. We've got the division leader, the Tigers, ahead of us, and we’ve got to face them. Plus, we’ve got some big games in Boston coming up. So that’s really where my focus is.&quot;Aaron Judge takes pride wearing NYPD cap to pay tribute on 9/11 anniversaryThe 9/11 terrorist attacks were one of the darkest times in American history. American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. Moments later, United Airlines Flight 175 struck the South Tower. Both skyscrapers ultimately collapsed within hours.Nearly 3,000 people were killed in that incident. This included civilians, firefighters, police officers and first responders. On Thursday, Aaron Judge &amp; Co. decided to honor the New York Police Department by wearing the &quot;NYPD&quot; hat.&quot;We're wearing the hats of those who went out there in the darkest hour,&quot; Judge said. &quot;They went right into danger to save people they didn’t even know. So it’s more than a game.&quot;With the win, the Yankees improved to 81-65 as they are now just behind the Toronto Blue Jays by three games for the division lead.