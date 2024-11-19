"It’s the Yankees or the Mets" - AL executive sounds off on Juan Soto sweepstakes following meetings with New York clubs

Reports indicate the New York Yankees' meeting with Juan Soto was no different from his previous meetings with the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays. However, considering he spent a year in the Bronx, it was expected the management would put up a good showing.

While only time will tell if that is enough to stop Soto from signing elsewhere, most of the baseball community feels that even if the outfielder leaves the Yanks, he will not go farther than Queens, where the Mets are situated.

“It’s the Yankees or the Mets,” an anonymous American League executive said. “He knows the Yankees well after spending a year there, and Steve Cohen has enough money to give him whatever he wants if he decides he wants him badly enough. It’s tough for me to see Soto winding up anywhere else.”

Juan Soto most likely to sign by Winter Meetings

Scott Boras is heavily prioritizing Juan Soto as his primary agent this Winter. Assessments from various industry experts show that Soto should have a team within the next month. There is a specific date too as the MLB heads into the Winter Meetings on Dec 12.

“We all know that Boras has a reputation for dragging free agency along at a snail’s pace,” a National League executive said. “But when he has someone like Soto, that doesn’t usually happen. I’d be surprised if he hasn’t signed by the time we leave Dallas."

This is similar to last year when Shohei Ohtani's free agency was given the most importance. In 2018, Boras dealt with three major free agents—Gerritt Cole, Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon—and got them deals by early December. This will especially hold importance for teams not being able to sign Soto.

Considering teams like the Yanks, Metsies or the Blue Jays are serious about committing in excess of $600 million for the 4x All-Star, they could be pressured to spend a similar amount when signing other free agents available in the market.

