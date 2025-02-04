"It's a young team" - MLB analyst examines Tigers’ Alex Bregman pursuit in light of Jack Flaherty’s $35,000,000 arrival

The Detroit Tigers have signed pitcher Jack Flaherty on a two-year, $35 million contract this week, and one analyst believes that it will help them in their pursuit of Alex Bregman.

After spending the first half of last season in Detroit, the 29-year-old starting pitcher has returned for his second stint with the club. Speaking on a recent episode of Baseball Today, MLB analyst Trevor Plouffe believes that Flaherty's arrival makes the Tigers a more attractive destination for Bregman:

"It shouldn't have had an effect on it but I think it helps...we think that we're the best in this division now, if we bring Alex then we think that we really have a shot at a World Series. I mean, there's still question marks with the offence. They have some guys in there that can do it but you add a guy like Alex Bregman... It's a young team, especially on the offensive side. You add the experience and it helps a ton. I hope they go for it." (11:25 - 12:08)

Jack Flaherty started his major league career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017 and was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in the final year of his contract in 2023. He started the 2024 season with the Detroit Tigers before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he won the World Series.

Jack Flaherty entered free agency after the season and has now signed with the Tigers for his second stint. At the same time, the Detroit front office is also in pursuit of free agent Alex Bregman as they look to add some experience to their lineup. Adding a bat like Bregman could make them genuine contenders in a division that is already highly competitive.

MLB insider looks at the Tigers' potential starting rotation after Jack Flaherty's addition

After a successful albeit short stint with the Detroit Tigers last year, RHP Jack Flaherty has returned to the club on a two-year contract. Looking at their potential starting rotation for the upcoming season, MLB insider Cody Stavenhagen gives his take on MLB Network:

"There's a lot of depth now that comes into focus and atleast one of these guys probably moves to the bullpen."

After adding Flaherty to their roster, the Tigers rotation now boasts Tarik Skubal, Reese Olson and Alex Cobb in the first four spots. Beyond that, they still have several options in Casey Mize, Jackson Jobe, Kenta Maeda and Matt Manning, who will fight for the final spot in the rotation. It looks likely that at least one of them will be moved to the bullpen as well.

